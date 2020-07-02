LAGRANGE [mdash] Gladys Marietta Hochstedler, 80, LaGrange, died at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Life Care Center, LaGrange. She was born on Nov. 27, 1939, in Parkman, Ohio, to Menno and Mary (Schmucker) Hershberger. On March 19, 1959, in LaGrange, she married John N. Hochstedler. He died…