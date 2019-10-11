SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Ervin S. Bontrager, 81, Shipshewana, died at 7:36 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at his residence. He was born March 1, 1938, in LaGrange County, to Samuel R. and Susan (Miller) Bontrager. On Nov. 19, 1959, in Shipshewana, he married Ida Mae Miller; she survives. Survivors in ad…