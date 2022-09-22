Black and white, young and old, the people march down the country road they first walked 40 years ago, singing the songs they sang all those decades past as they step along.
“We shall not be moved,” they sing as they trod the old road.
“Stand up! Fight back!” they chant as they cover the trail they blazed.
I’m here in North Carolina at the spot that gave birth to the environmental justice movement.
In 1982, the residents of this poor and predominantly Black county just south of the Virginia border rose in opposition to North Carolina’s plan to put a landfill loaded with toxic waste in their community. The landfill was a dumping ground for polychlorinated biphenyls — or PCBs, which cause cancer and bring on many other ills.
The protests against the dump site generated state, national and even international news. It was a David and Goliath story, a tale of a small community of poor people squaring off with the rich and powerful. More than 500 people were arrested over the course of the protests
They lost the battle — the landfill became a reality — but they may win the war.
The Warren County protests provided a model for other communities around the globe and inspired a worldwide environmental justice movement.
I’m down here because 40 years ago, when she was a senior at Duke University, my wife made the protests and Warren County the focus of her work in a documentary photography class. Because she was here more often than any other photographer and because her eye was drawn not just to the prominent, her pictures ended up providing both the most complete and the most intimate record of the protests.
As Warren County, Duke and the University of North Carolina mark the 40th anniversary of this historical hinge point, my wife sits on panels and speaks at events. She talks about the things she saw, the people she got to know and the moments she recorded.
On this warm Saturday, she, our daughter, our nephew and I walk among a crowd 400 strong, covering the route the protestors did all those years ago. The leaders of the march take turns leading songs and chants through a megaphone as we stride along.
The most impassioned of them is Dollie Burwell, a Black woman in her 70s who possesses volcanic energy. She was a leader of the original protests and she’s a leader still.
When she has the bullhorn, she chants defiance, but she does so with love and laughter. She does an inspired riff on how she’s going to keep on marching, even though the road seemed shorter and easier 40 years ago. The crowd chuckles, then laughs.
Most of the songs and chants are about endurance, about the willingness to sacrifice when confronting injustice, and they are delivered with evangelical fervor.
That’s appropriate.
The home of both the Warren County protests and this commemorative march was and is the Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church.
At the program under a vast tent just before we began marching, civil rights legend the Rev. Ben Chavis delivered a prayer. He spoke of the need to endure suffering to combat evil.
“Yes, lord,” a female member of the Coley Springs Ministry of Music repeated, again and again, as Chavis catalogued the wrongs done to poor people in Warren County and elsewhere.
Chavis was eloquent but Burwell was even more so.
When the crowd reaches a spot near the dump, she addresses those gathered. She says she’s been called “the mother of the environmental justice movement” but that she’s now ready to be “the grandmother” of the movement.
She is eager, she says, to see where the young will lead the world.
When we return to the church and the tent to eat lunch and wrap up, a group of college students begins to shimmy, sway and shake in a circle before the stage.
Dollie Burwell slides into the circle, moving, not surprisingly, with more vigor than the college students more than 50 years her junior.
Then a little girl barely older than a toddler pushes through. They surround and envelop her as she hops, jumps and spins in time with the music.
That is how it both ends and begins — with young and old dancing upon this earth God made.
With a child in the center of the circle.