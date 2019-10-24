I stumbled upon the site by accident.
Two statues stood in front of an office building at the edge of Lincoln Harbor. One statue is of Alexander Hamilton with his pistol pointed slightly up in the air and off to the side. The other is of Aaron Burr with his pistol pointed straight at Hamilton. A plaque explains that this was the spot where they had their fatal duel in the early morning hours of July 11, 1804.
I came upon the marker and statues just as the sun rose across the harbor and over the New York skyline. The light cast a pink-gold glow on the bronze of the statues as I pondered that moment long ago when the pistols fired, and a man fell.
The Hamilton-Burr duel often is called one of those pivot points in American history. It’s supposed to be a time when a giant tumbled and the nation’s course forever was altered.
Maybe.
The runaway success of the musical bearing his name has elevated, at least for a time, Hamilton to iconic status that only George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and perhaps Martin Luther King Jr. have occupied in American memory.
The truth is, though, that in many ways he and Burr both were spent political forces when they met on this shore 215 years ago.
In different ways, they both had bet wrong in the historic presidential campaign of 1800, perhaps the most controversial in our nation’s history. A flaw in constitutional process left Jefferson and Burr in a tie and sent the election to the House of Representatives for decision, where considerable maneuvering, horse-trading and chicanery took place.
Even though Burr had been considered the candidate for vice president, he refused to defer to Jefferson and attempted to persuade members of Hamilton’s opposing Federalist Party to support his quest for the presidency. Hamilton opposed Burr’s attempts.
In the end, Jefferson — adversary of both Hamilton and Burr — moved to the White House.
And Burr and Hamilton moved to their fatal encounter on a New Jersey shore.
Just as it will be difficult for future generations to understand the furies that drive Americans of this snarling and divisive era, it is hard to grasp the passions that drove these two gifted men to stand before each other, pistols in hand.
What we do know is that each had a gift for arousing adoration and antipathy in roughly equal measures.
While Aaron Burr was the man who put a bullet into Alexander Hamilton, he was not the only one who detested him.
Hamilton’s quarrel with Jefferson was bitter and unrelenting. It echoes through the ages. Almost every great American political clash has its roots or at least some relation to the fact that we like to think of this country as one built on Jeffersonian principles of individual liberty and agrarian virtues when, in fact, we live in Alexander Hamilton’s land of itchy and rapacious mercantilism.
Both Hamilton and Burr may have been more brilliant than Jefferson — no mean feat, given the Virginian’s prodigious gifts — but they were less patient and less skilled at cloaking their ambitions.
In that Napoleonic era, there was tremendous fear that a man on horseback would emerge and murder the infant American republic in its crib.
The man considered the most likely candidate to become America’s Napoleon was the man who caught a fatal bullet on this New Jersey shore more than two centuries ago.
The man considered the second most likely was the one who shot him dead.
As daylight creeps over the water, I stare at the two statues and ponder a fluid moment in time, now cast in metal and frozen in space. I wonder what demons haunted and what hungers drove these two gifted, yet flawed men, who in different ways, helped establish this nation Lincoln rightly called “the last best hope of earth.”
History, though, is a harsh master.
No matter how many answers it provides, there are always more questions.
Those questions linger, as ageless as the water flowing by this tragic spot, just as it did on that early morning when shots were fired, and Alexander Hamilton died.
