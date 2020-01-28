The death of veteran newsman Jim Lehrer brought back a humbling memory.
It took place more than 30 years ago, when Lehrer and Robert MacNeil anchored the gold standard of broadcast journalism, “The MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour.” I was in my late 20s then and an editorial writer and columnist for The Indianapolis News.
MacNeil and Lehrer occasionally asked commentators from around the country to appear on their program. My editor received such an invitation, but he enjoyed appearing on television about as much as he would having a tonsillectomy.
So, he sent me in his place.
And thus, the mortification began.
I didn’t have much, if any, TV experience then. I was nervous — almost terrified, in fact.
My anxiety increased when I arrived at WFYI, the local PBS station. The crew sat me in a tall chair, put a microphone on me and plugged an earpiece in so I could hear the anchors, the producers and the other regional commentators.
Those other commentators included a distinguished-looking gent from Atlanta in his early 60s, a poised and thoroughly professional woman from Dallas who was in her late 50s, a hearty 50ish man from Colorado … and me.
When we got on the air, they introduced me last.
The effect was:
Here’s a gray eminence from Atlanta, a wise seer from Dallas, a seasoned pro from Colorado and, from Indianapolis, Opie Taylor.
It got worse.
We’d been told beforehand that we all would be expected to comment on three stories — a jittery stock market, the ethics of exploring presidential candidates’ private lives in the wake of Democrat Gary Hart’s implosion, and the visit of then Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev to the United States.
I managed to stumble through the first two segments without collapsing, even though it appeared to me, as I watched on the monitor, that the whole time I looked like a kid who somehow had been stuck at the grownups’ table at a holiday dinner.
As we approached the last story — the Gorbachev one — a producer said in my ear that time was tight and that everyone should be brief.
Lehrer came to me last and asked me to analyze the rapturous reception Gorbachev had received when he arrived in the States.
I started saying, in my best young-man-in-a-hurry voice, that the welcome Gorbachev was getting demonstrated how hungry many Americans were for an end to the Cold War and its constant tensions.
I was just warming to my theme, when a voice in my earpiece started screaming, “Close! Close! Close!”
Whoever it was actually was talking to the cameraman. The voice in my ear wanted the camera to move in for a tighter shot.
But I thought time had run out and that the producers wanted me to shut up.
So, I did.
Right in the middle of a sentence.
And I pasted a dopey smile on my face.
Just as the camera zoomed in for a close-up.
So, for a long and agonizing moment, there I was — Forrest Gump, smiling out at America.
After the show ended, the production crew tried to tell me it really wasn’t that bad. They wouldn’t look me in the eye when they offered their reassurances. Even so, I tried to believe them.
But, later, when some friends gathered to watch a tape of the broadcast and that moment came, I heard people stifling giggles. I started to laugh, too, and soon guffaws rolled through the room.
Jim Lehrer had a journalism career that lasted for more than 50 years. He was a voice of reason and insight at some of the most critical moments in America’s and the world’s history in the last half of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st. He moderated presidential debates with distinction and collected well-deserved honors and awards throughout his career.
He was a newsman’s newsman.
Jim Lehrer anchored the NewsHour for another quarter-century after I was on it. He never again invited me to appear on his program.
Which shows that he also was a man of exceptionally good judgment.
May he rest in peace.
