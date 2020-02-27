There’s a sentence smart people often have a hard time saying.
We don’t know.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, won the Nevada caucuses in decisive fashion. His closest rival in the canvassing in the western state — former Vice President Joe Biden — finished almost 30 points behind Sanders.
The victory established Sanders as the clear front runner — at least for the moment — for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. This, in turn, prompted many pundits and political professionals to speak of possibilities as certainties.
Sanders has the nomination locked up.
Sanders will get robbed when he gets to the convention in Milwaukee because he’ll only have a plurality, not a majority, and the superdelegates will job him on the second ballot.
If Sanders wins the nomination, President Donald Trump will cruise to re-election because Sanders can’t compete in middle America.
This will happen.
That will happen.
For sure. For sure. For sure.
Sigh.
One might think the past few years would have taught us a few things.
Four years ago, many of the people saying Bernie Sanders can’t possibly win votes in middle America said similar things about Donald Trump. I know, because I wrote some of them.
The thinking during the 2016 campaign was that it was only a matter of time before Trump crashed and burned. He was leading the pack of Republican presidential contenders, wise voices intoned, only because that pack was so large. Once it thinned out, he’d come back to earth.
It did thin out.
He still led.
Once the primary season was over, the conventional wisdom was that Trump couldn’t possibly defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton in the general election. He was too undisciplined and his personal and business histories — multiple marriages, multiple bankruptcies — were too messy for Americans to support.
That feeling hardened to a conviction when the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape surfaced. Evangelical Christians — the most energetic and activist part of the Republican coalition — never would support a man who boasted about grabbing women in intimate ways without their consent.
Turns out, though, that they would — and continue to do so.
Trump won the election.
It’s true he won by the narrowest path possible. If two votes per precinct in the states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin had gone the other way, Hillary Clinton would be getting ready to run for re-election.
(And America would be in month 38 of the Senate’s Benghazi investigation, because the aversion of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, to witnesses would disappear, as if by magic.)
Slim as Trump’s margin was, it counted. He won. And, if he did it once, he can do it again.
Or maybe not.
I’ve lost track of the number of union guys who’ve told me they voted for Trump — but only after Sanders no longer was a possibility. If two or three of them per precinct in three labor-heavy states drift back to their first choice, then Trump’s narrow path to victory shrinks still more.
But it’s also possible that Sanders will chase away some independent and moderate Republican voters who don’t like Trump.
The truth is that we just don’t know.
I don’t care for either Donald Trump or Bernie Sanders, even though I agree with each of them on certain policy proposals. I just am not fond of guys who yell at people all the time.
But I’m aware there are millions of Americans who do not share my aversion to such intemperate, bombastic politicking.
More to the point, I’m also aware that saying with certainty that this, that or the other will happen in this election cycle is beyond foolish.
Part of the problem with making projections is that polling has become much more difficult in this age in which fewer and fewer Americans rely on land lines. That’s why the numbers vary so greatly even when the surveying is done at the same time.
But the other piece of the problem is that the electorate is much more volatile than it used to be. Americans just are more willing to hear — and support — candidates and messages they wouldn’t have given the time of day a decade ago.
Maybe Bernie Sanders will be the nominee.
Maybe he won’t.
Maybe Donald Trump will beat him.
Maybe he won’t.
Guess that’s why we need to have an election.
Then we’ll know.
