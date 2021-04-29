INDIANAPOLIS — The theater of the absurd that is public discourse in today’s America just trotted out a new act.
A bar owner in Cincinnati gained himself some national publicity by proclaiming his pub wouldn’t show any more National Basketball Association games until superstar LeBron James was “expelled” from the league.
The bar owner apparently took issue with a tweet from James following the conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin for killing George Floyd. In the tweet, James posted a photo of the police officer who shot and killed a 16-year-old girl in Columbus, Ohio, while she was thrusting a knife at other teens. James’ tweet said, “You’re next. Accountability.”
The bar owner said any president or public official who said something like that would be “impeached.” He also said James and other sports stars just should shut up and play their games. The bar owner said he was tired of athletes expressing political opinions.
Having bar owners express political opinions, though, apparently is perfectly OK.
(I’m not going to name the bar owner or his bar here. If he wants more publicity, let him start buying ads. No trips through the free media buffet line in this space.)
There’s so much to wade through with this surreal bit of business.
Let’s start with James’ tweet about the Columbus shooting.
It was ill-advised. The basketball star commented before many details of the incident were known.
We now know that the girl who was shot was slashing at other people with the knife when the police officer arrived on the scene.
He told her to stop.
She didn’t.
In fact, she lunged with the blade at another person.
So, the police officer shot her.
Is this tragic?
Yes.
Definitely.
But did the police officer commit a crime?
Probably not.
(It’s important to acknowledge here that courts and the judicial process determine guilt or innocence in criminal matters, not columnists, basketball stars or, for that matter, bar owners.)
James may have realized that. He pulled the tweet down not long after he posted it.
Let’s talk about the bar owner.
His complaint is that James somehow abuses the privileges of his position by discussing political issues.
But the bar owner is doing exactly the same thing. What’s more, he has a history of doing so.
He took issue with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, over the mask mandate. He said he wouldn’t enforce it because he didn’t agree with it.
Isn’t it remarkable how many of these self-proclaimed law-and-order advocates like to pick and choose which laws they will honor?
In this case, though, the bar owner is within his rights to refuse to show NBA games. It’s also fair for him to tell potential customers he doesn’t want their business if they’d like to watch James while they sip their beers and clog their arteries with pub grub.
It is a free country.
Similarly, James is within his rights to say what he wants about police shootings. Athletes don’t stop being citizens just because they’re athletes.
That means they can, if they choose, take a knee during the playing of the national anthem … or issue ill-informed tweets after a 16-year-old child has been killed in an encounter with police.
Because, again, it’s a free country.
I do not know why all this is so hard for some people to grasp. We just don’t have the right to force other people to think or feel the way we do.
But we also should not be compelled to support beliefs, statements or positions in which we do not believe.
If major league baseball and its army of lawyers believe Georgia’s new law is an act of voter suppression the league wishes not to support, the MLB has the right to move the All-Star game from Atlanta. If fans of the law object and wish to boycott baseball, that’s also their right.
We all have the right to vote with our pocketbooks if we choose. There are businesses I refuse to patronize because I don’t like the way they treat their employees or their customers or the public itself.
It’s a matter of individual choice and conscience.
It’s also my right.
And basketball stars and blowhard bar owners have that right, too.
