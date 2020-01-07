Even over the holidays, Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, couldn’t give his tireless advocacy for unlimited access to guns a rest.
But, then again, Lucas carries more water for the National Rifle Association and the gun industry than an aqueduct.
This time, it was a social media post questioning whether I’d be willing to acknowledge the heroism of Jack White, the Texas man who ended a deadly church shooting. White killed a man who already had killed two other parishioners.
To mark the occasion, Lucas posted a selfie of him with his cheeks puffed out to signify that he was holding his breath until I praised White’s heroism. When I didn’t respond — largely because meme battles seem to be favored by those who prefer quarrels to solutions — he issued another post demanding that I propose one new law that might prevent future gun deaths.
His argument is that, because some people might violate a law, the law itself should be eliminated. It’s a curious position for a lawmaker, but logic isn’t Lucas’s strong suit.
By his reasoning, because some people drive recklessly, we shouldn’t have any traffic laws. Because some people kill, we shouldn’t have laws against murder. And here’s one that will please Lucas’s base — because some people want to end dangerous pregnancies, we never should have any restrictions on abortion.
Then there’s the questionable authenticity of Lucas’s demand for proposals.
Given that he often has declared himself an absolutist on gun rights — he even refuses to rule out allowing individuals to own nuclear weapons — and has pledged that he never will consider any new gun laws regardless of how mild or reasonable they might be, it’s hard to take his request seriously. In short, he’s demanding that people present ideas to him that he vows never to listen to.
There’s a term for that approach.
It isn’t “good faith.”
But enough about that.
Let’s talk about Jack White.
He is a hero, just as Jason Seaman is. Seaman is the unarmed teacher who tackled a shooter in a Noblesville school and saved lives there.
Or, for that matter, the police officers who end many other shooting situations, with or without injuring the shooter.
Anyone anywhere who does that deserves our praise and our thanks.
That said, the way the NRA and its foot soldiers such as Lucas are shaping the narrative about White is disingenuous at best and duplicitous at worst.
They want us to see White as Everyman, a typical American who, because he was armed, could do the right thing at the right time.
But White is not your average bloke. He owns a gun range, trains people how to use firearms, practices regularly with his weapons and has law enforcement experience and training.
In short, he’s exactly the sort of person we want to have a gun.
The discussion — at least for me, anyway — isn’t and never has been about whether Jack White should have guns. He should.
It’s about whether we ought to continue to make it easy for someone like the shooter down in Texas to have such easy access to deadly weapons. He had a long criminal record, one that included episodes of violence. Why we made it still easier for a man such as him to inflict even greater harm on innocent people is and will remain a mystery.
Because the shooter did have a gun, he was able to kill two people before Jack White — thank God — stopped him.
Somehow, that just doesn’t seem cause for celebration.
Three people now are dead. Even in the simple, black-hats-white-hats mythologizing of the NRA in which the answer to a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun, the math doesn’t work.
We lost two good guys before White took down one bad guy.
That’s no reason to do a victory dance in the end zone.
Or post a goofy photo on social media.
