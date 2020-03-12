Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening with clearing overnight as drier air moves in on gusty breezes. Low 34F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.