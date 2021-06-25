INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minnesota — They sit side by side, two old men surrounded by family.
One is my father. The other is his older brother, my Uncle Ray.
It’s Father’s Day. Many of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, bringing spouses and partners along with them, have gathered to mark the occasion. It’s a day filled with hugs and laughter, a chance for the tribe these two brothers built to gather once more.
Amid all the activity, there is a moment when Dad and Ray sit by themselves, waiting for a photo to be taken. They sit quietly, completely at peace, understanding each other without saying a word.
The brothers are in their 90s now. The years show. Mentally, both still are sharp, but their bodies have faltered. Dad cannot really see or hear. Ray does not walk and strains to speak above a murmur.
They have faced these infirmities of age the way they face most things, with a taciturnity that borders on stoicism. They are not overtly communicative men. They do not reveal their deepest feelings — their longings, their fears, their hopes — to many people.
They learned that early.
When they were small boys — Ray was 3, Dad was 2 — their mother suffered some sort of breakdown. It was the Depression and my grandmother, who was described as fragile, had given birth to three children — my late Uncle Don was the third — in three years. The grinding toll of childbearing, birthing and rearing in crushing circumstances may have worn her down.
Or maybe it was something else.
This many years later, we cannot know with certainty.
Whatever the reason, she snapped and was committed to a mental hospital. She remained institutionalized for the rest of her life.
This left my grandfather with a cruel choice. He had a job — no small thing at a time and in a part of the country where unemployment rates hit 40% – and no way to care for his sons without quitting that job. To do so would have reduced the family to poverty and even greater hardship.
So he placed his children in an orphanage until he could find a way to reclaim them. By the time he was able to bring them home, Don had been adopted out of the family.
When my siblings, cousins and I were growing up, Dad and Ray almost never talked about their mother or their years in the orphanage. They would talk about their days in the service and other, later times, but not about the orphanage or their early years.
This reticence could be frustrating for the people who loved them. They both were emotionally reserved men, which at times made closeness hard to achieve. All children want to know their fathers.
But their guardedness also was their gift to us, their descendants.
If they hadn’t learned to shield their emotions and protect themselves, they likely wouldn’t have made it through.
And we wouldn’t be here.
Sometimes, there would be a crack in the wall of their emotional fortress.
Once, Dad told me a story about how he and Ray learned to fight. It was in the orphanage, and they were battling a group of other boys, bullies.
Dad and Ray stood back-to-back, small boys, little more than toddlers, guarding each other and themselves against a harsh world filled with many dangers. They learned in that world that showing vulnerability was to invite attack.
They also learned they always could count on each other.
That story gave me a window through which to view how my father and my uncle had had to live — and why they always seemed to mark off a space that was theirs and theirs alone. They knew, almost from infancy, that there was always one person who would watch their back.
That’s why, whenever I see the two of them together, I’m amazed at how much they manage to say to each other without speaking a word.
When the Father’s Day weekend ends and it is time for me to take Dad to the airport for the journey home, we stop to say our farewells to Ray.
Dad says, “I’ll see you again soon.”
Ray murmurs, “Safe travels.”
And they look at each other for a long moment without speaking, two frail old men battling time and its assorted threats and hurts.
Still brothers.
Still back-to-back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.