BREMEN [mdash] Eli W. Miller, 86, of Bremen, died unexpectedly at 2:45 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at his home, 2 hours and 15 minutes after the death of his wife. He was born Jan. 29, 1934, in Reno County, Kansas to William A. and Mary (Schrock) Miller. On Sept. 22, 1955, he married Katie W…