They pop up on social media, reminders of what happened on this day a year ago, two years ago, five years, 10 years ago.
This being commencement season, many of them are of me standing with former students. Sometimes, it’s just me and the student. More often, we’re standing with the newly minted graduate’s parents, siblings, even grandparents, everyone smiling at the camera, glorying in the day and what it has delivered.
One time, the parents of a fresh graduate asked me to come to lunch with them after commencement. We passed a pleasant hour or so together. When it came time to leave, the father clasped my hand and held it.
“This is a big day for our family,” he said.
When I looked over at his wife — my student’s mother — she had tears in her eyes.
Then she hugged me. Hard. But she wasn’t really embracing me. She was hugging what I represented — all those years, all the sacrifices, that she, her husband, and their son had made to get to this point.
Another series of photos that popped up are even more personal.
They are from the hectic times following my daughter’s high school graduation three years ago. There are the customary shots of the graduate standing with Mom and Dad and her younger brother, with her friends and classmates, with favorite teachers.
The one that really speaks to me comes later, at a party celebrating the graduation.
In it, my daughter dances with her grandfather, my soon-to-be-90-year-old father. The teenager and the near nonagenarian cut the rug with joy, heads back, smiles wide as they revel in the moment and all the satisfactions that this world can offer.
My father and his brother — my Uncle Ray — were the first members of their family line to receive college degrees.
Their path to that point was hard.
Children of the Great Depression, they spent several years as small boys in an orphanage in Minnesota after their mother’s breakdown. Their father had begun as an itinerant farm laborer before hard work and a discipline born of desperation allowed him to carve out a decent life for him and his sons.
Even so, my father and my uncle likely never would have been able to go to college if not for the GI Bill. They were part of that wave of young Americans who came home from World War II, hungry to build better lives than those they’d had before.
For so many of them — like my dad, like my uncle — a college education was their ticket into the middle-class. That degree was something to be treasured, a chance to carve out some livable space in this often-harsh world for themselves and their descendants.
It worked.
Their children — my cousins, my siblings and I — are business owners, foundation chiefs, lawyers, journalists, and college professors. And their grandchildren all have gotten off to good starts in life.
No wonder Dad danced with his granddaughter with such glee.
This is a season when there won’t be many such moments because there won’t be many commencements.
That is a pity.
It is easy to poke fun at the rituals and solemnity of most graduation ceremonies. Every year, for example, I wonder what idiot centuries ago decided heavy black robes were the proper attire for events most often held on hot, humid days.
But there’s always some moment that reminds me why these rituals matter.
Why this is a solemn occasion.
It can come when a proud father clutches my hand while his wife cries and throws her arms around me, both suffused with joy at what their son and they have accomplished.
Or it can be seeing an old man who has survived years in an orphanage, the Great Depression, a war, and God knows what else kicking up his heels with his granddaughter.
My student’s mother wept and my father danced for the same reason.
Because they knew they and their families had reached a milestone.
This year’s class has done the same — and in difficult circumstances.
May they and their families weep and dance, too.
