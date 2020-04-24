Why is service on the boards of homeowner associations and nonprofits difficult, frustrating, and empty of tangible accomplishment?
These words, by John Carver, formerly of Indianapolis, in his 1997 book, “Boards That Make a Difference” are relevant:
By and large, board members do not spend their time exploring, debating and defining [their] dreams. Instead, they expend their energies on a host of demonstrably less important, even trivial items…. Agendas are likely to be filled with staff materials masquerading as board work…. Discussion almost always focuses on activities instead of intended results.
Carver goes on with additional criticisms, to which I add my own:
1. A three-hour meeting to approve the minutes of a previous meeting, to approve financial statements, to elect new board members and officers, to declare long-term strategies in glowing language and, on the side, to second guess actions of staff, produce in board members a sense of wasted time, especially among those board members with (seemingly radical) new ideas.
2. As demonstrated in the last few months, the financial and investment management of an organization is so burdened by required meetings with dozens of people that clear and significant decisions are not possible, and no individual or small group is responsible for those decisions. In one small-college board operation, as well as in dozens of Indianapolis charitable groups, response to market changes is slow, weak, often without any change at all. The small college, for example, has a professional investment consultant who makes recommendations and monitors results. The consultant first reports to an informal group of “experts,” meaning individuals from the investment community. Next, it reports to a finance committee, and finally to the entire board of directors. Commonly, a recommendation made on October 1 cannot be finally accepted until January 1, and, by that date, the dilution arising from committee deliberations and numerous compromises leaves everyone forgetting the substance of the original recommendation.
3. An increasingly powerful sense of a wall between board and staff stifles creativity. A board member might say, “let’s create a [specific] new project,” then the meeting chair declares “that is a staff function.” Subsequently the idea itself disappears as does the personal enthusiasm of the board member.
Carver declared that boards have two primary functions. First, to hire staff, namely the CEO, and, second, to make policy. Everything else belongs to staff. Without personal experience, I never-the-less suspect that this format works well in large corporations, and for a few large non-profits, but at some cost: the smothering of board-member excitement, commitment, and enthusiasm for personal ideas. The possibility of college-dorm-room brainstorming goes down the drain, quite decisively, in fact, whenever a board leader says: “that is a staff function.”
In young and emerging groups board members are both volunteer activists and policy makers. Individual board members take on specific responsibilities, such as managing the community pool, running the book club, and publishing the newsletter. Some younger groups specifically ask board members to propose projects. Service clubs rely on this pattern such that board members themselves run fund raisers and social events. No wall exists between board and staff because they are one in the same. With higher budgets and staffs, a different model emerges, not nearly as personally satisfying, and usually less friendly to an idea. Suppose, for example, that a board member of a nonprofit wants to investigate a new idea by evaluating feasibility, by reading and making phone calls, taking on the job of developing a new idea, later bringing it to board and staff. He knows he can do it, but that board/staff function argument dampens the whole affair.
Perhaps the above points have led to these observations: “All change comes from the outside.” “Organizations change only in a crisis.” “When all was said and done, much was said, and little done.”
