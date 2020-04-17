Persons who enjoy writing, like myself, and who simultaneously experience machine-gun-ideas, often in the middle of the night, find themselves in trouble by firing off too many emails on too many subjects to too many of the same people. Result: end of personal relationships.
One example is the public school teacher to whom I addressed texts early every morning, each attempting to advance a school project. Forgetting that a text is announced by a telephone ring similar to an alarm clock, in this case at 3, or 4, or 6 in the morning, it was not long before resentment and rejection reared their ugly heads. Was this the cause of the project’s failure? I never will know.
Then the case of the nonprofit with a 15-member board and 12-member staff: thanks to voluminous midnight internal brainstorming, many of them awoke to two, three, even five of my emails, several days in a row, each 200 words or more. Reform of an existing project, creation of an endowment, fund raising campaign, new meeting location and time, a proposed new international meeting in Indianapolis, new office location, and constant referrals to stories in The New York Times made them weary of seeing my return address. After a few weeks of this, recipients stopped responding, and who can blame them? They love the organization, but unlike this retired maverick of independent thought, they have active lives, families, lawns to cut, and movies to see. And this is hard to believe: they do not enjoy writing as much as I do. Result: I retired from the that board, nothing accomplished, no lasting relationships.
The only way to stop my addiction was to eliminate the substance.
For me, sharing is gratifying. Once a new idea makes it to an email, a sense of relief or satisfaction appears. On the other hand, recipients weary of those emails and tire of seeing my name. At worst, recipients feel harassed when multiple emails treat a subject or project they already are considering. Occasionally, readers just want me to go away.
I remember volunteer work in the 1970s, primarily as a member of the Indianapolis Jaycees. To set up a meeting, we telephoned everyone individually or through a telephone “tree.” Calling did not seem a burdensome task. We just did it. Each call was personal. We asked, “How are you doing?” A little humor at the start or the end greased wheels. We had fun. Could it be that I have many 1970s-era friends today because we conversed, planned, and joked on the phone? I think so but returning to that kind of effort now seems difficult when a group email or text can be accomplished in minutes.
Has “accomplishment” supplanted personal relationships? Seems that way to me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.