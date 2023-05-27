Memorial Day is Monday and the weekend festivities for many families are underway. Memorial Day honors America’s military men and women who lost their lives in service to their country.
It is the unofficial beginning of summer with friends and family gathering for cookouts. While many people attend parades or go to the beach, at its heart Memorial Day is a day when Americans reflect on the sacrifice of those who have given their lives in service to the country.
All over the United States, one can find memorials to those who have served. Wars and the soldiers who died in them are remembered. We’ve built these memorials so that we never forget.
Here’s an important lesson about why memorials matter. The meaning of past events can’t be quite the same for us as those who lived through them. So, our job is not to force people to bow to our memorials, but to do what we can to help them understand why they have meaning for us.
Here are some things that a memorial can do.
• A memorial can remind those who lived through the event of the terrible cost of war. As a milestone, it can cause subsequent generations to do all that is possible to avoid bloodshed.
• A memorial can promote healing for the people who were there or had loved ones there. Think, for example, about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial or the Oklahoma City National Memorial. As milestones, they teach that people can deal with emotional pain and continue to live.
• A memorial can help the immediate generation realize that something significant happened that called for courage and sacrifice. As a milestone, it can communicate that each age has significant things that call for courage and service.
Happy Memorial Day. This year, be sure to take time to remember. Memorials really matter.
The Goshen News Editorial Board