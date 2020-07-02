Elkhart County residents have two options before them — wear a face mask in most places in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, or, don’t wear a face mask and take on a greater risk of both contracting the virus and spreading it to others.
Our recommendation is that residents wear a face mask when they can.
Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz issued a health order Monday that mandates the wearing of masks indoors and outdoors, including businesses, when the 6-foot social distancing standard cannot be maintained. Since then, a vociferous debate on the need for the order, the lack of enforcement of the order, and how the order intrudes on personal liberties, has been occurring nonstop. The issue of wearing a mask is divisive and angers many people.
But we like the way the order is worded. The order speaks to the sense of duty to others and does not involve law enforcement or fines. County residents have had months of conflicting information on the effectiveness of masks and rightly have a lot of questions about the need to wear one. These residents are not in the mood to put up with heavy-handed tactics.
OPPONENTS OF wearing cloth face masks often cite the lack of scientific evidence that such masks work, or claim that wearing masks can actually be harmful. But evidence is mounting that cloth masks can reduce the transmission of the virus. Amy Price, a research scientist at Stanford’s Anesthesia Informatics and Media Laboratory, explained on the Stanford Medicine website, why masks should be worn.
“Many people argue that cloth masks can’t be effective because they can’t filter out viral particles, which are extremely tiny,” Price said. “But, as Larry (Chu, director of the lab) explained, most of these particles leave the mouth and nose in much larger droplets that become smaller through evaporation as they move away from the body. Trapping droplets with the mask means not nearly as many viral particles escape. So, when all parties in a gathering are wearing well-constructed, well-fitting masks, it provides an extra layer of safety for everyone. If two people are wearing masks, the viral particles can travel about 5 feet away from each individual. When an infected person is not wearing a mask, those particles can float through the air 30 feet or more and stay alive for up to 30 hours.”
Price helped the World Health Organization reform its face mask guidance, which now recommends masks be worn when social distancing is not viable.
IN ANOTHER RECENT study, published June 11 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States, a group of scientists recounted how the wearing of mask in virus epicenters reduced the rate of infection. The group found that in New York City alone, the wearing of face masks prevented 66,000 infections in the early days of the pandemic.
“Our analysis reveals that the difference with and without mandated face covering represents the determinant in shaping the trends of the pandemic. This protective measure significantly reduces the number of infections. Other mitigation measures, such as social distancing implemented in the United States, are insufficient by themselves in protecting the public,” the scientists wrote in their summation of the study.
So, there is sound, scientific evidence that wearing masks does prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
As for the personal liberties issue, we have no easy solution. Americans have always taken pride in being individualists first and community members second. Perhaps that is due to our immigrant roots, because people who came here had it in them to take chances, think for themselves, and value self-sufficiency. Now, in a pandemic, those very characteristics that have built the United States into the world’s largest economy are a liability.
We agree that forcing people to wear face masks runs counter to the personal freedoms outlined in our state and national constitutions. But that is not what the local health order is about. Instead, it calls for residents to reduce the spread of the virus by voluntarily utilizing face masks.
Taking that small action will help everyone in the county move ahead to a more normal routine as quickly as possible.
