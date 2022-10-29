On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Americans will go to the polls.
This election doesn’t have all of the fanfare of a presidential election. It’s a midterm, but still significant.
The late Rep. Jackie Walorski’s 2nd District seat is up for grabs. Walorski was a Republican and replacing her on the ticket will be Rudy Yakym. The Democrats of seated Goshen resident Paul Steury as their candidate. And William Henry is the Libertarian candidate.
There is already a slim margin between parties in the 435-member House of Representatives. According to the U.S. House of Representatives Press Gallery, currently there are 220 Democrats, 212 Republicans and three vacancies. Walorski’s seat is among the three vacancies.
Three vacancies plus a difference of eight means Democrats could lose control of the House if some races are lost.
But it could go the other way as well depending on how many people vote. Non-presidential election years tend to have lower voter turnouts.
AND ADD to that a county election (say Elkhart County) where there is only one person running in each of the top county positions, people might not be inspired to vote.
Please do not let the lack of a sheriff or prosecutor’s race keep you from the polls.
There are some exciting school board races in each of our local school districts. And don’t forget, you pay taxes to keep these districts educating our kids. This is your business, and how you vote will determine who will be making decisions on spending your money.
Goshen, Concord and Elkhart districts have hotly contested races. In Goshen, even students have expressed interest — or concern — in elections.
At the Oct. 10 Goshen School Board meeting, Lauren Grant, a senior, openly revealed students are worried about the candidates running.
“The last thing that we should be worried about is the contents of a book or a dress code,” she said, referring to some of the opinions expressed by candidates.
“STUDENTS ARE worried that there is a faction of our community running for the school board that is intent on removing what we need to be successful,” she said. “They have no students enrolled in our schools, have an outdated mindset, and frankly, do not understand what students are concerned about.”
We are happy to see students are speaking their minds, but also that they are seeing the impact elections can have. Let’s hope this fosters a discussion between students, between students and parents and ultimately the community. Yes, who we vote for counts and you vote your conscience. Take a look at today’s Voters’ Guide to read the responses from candidates to our questions. Arm yourself with information before you go to the polls.
But please, more than anything, GO VOTE!