Local voters will have a lot of decisions to make Nov. 3 when the polls open at 6 a.m. However, the most important decision for local residents to make now is to register to vote.
Registering to vote, and then casting a vote by absentee ballot or in person, have never been easier. Yet, local Hoosiers are reluctant to help decide the course of national, state and local policies by not getting involved at the polls. That apathy is not only a shame, it is hindering our democratic principles and dividing the nation by leaving potential participants at the wayside.
THE JUNE 2 primary in Elkhart County was an example of the lack of interest to vote. Just 20.7% of the registered voters in the county cast ballots. That means a minority of people — remember, not everyone who can register, does register — have selected the people who are on the ballot for the Nov. 3 election. This lack of participation comes at a time when unhappiness with politicians and policies is epidemic.
Thankfully, voter turnout in general elections is always higher, but remains far below full participation. When Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton squared off for the presidency in 2016, the race cleaved the nation into two camps. That mix of animosity and cheerleading for the candidates resulted in 68,055 Elkhart County voters casting ballots and boosting turnout to a recent high of 50.44%.
This year’s showdown between Republican President Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is mimicking the acid bath approach to American politics that arose in the 2016 campaign. Yet, that election was foreshadowed by a much more robust primary turnout of 34.55% in Elkhart County. So, we wonder if this presidential campaign will result in a large turnout like 2016, or will the public’s angst over all things political be played out through vexing Facebook and Twitter posts instead of voting?
For local residents who want to move beyond expressing their frustrations on social media and actually do something that has an impact, like voting, there is still time to get registered.
The last day to register to vote in Indiana is Oct. 5, according to information from the Indiana Secretary of State’s office. The registration process is easy-peasy and can be completed at any Bureau of Motor Vehicles office, county clerk’s office or voter registration office. For those who don’t want to leave their seat, they can go online to https://indianavoters.in.gov/ to sign up. That state website also has all kinds of information about voting and candidates.
Once registered, voters can then vote using an absentee ballot if they meet one of the qualifying reasons. Absentee ballots can be delivered in person to the county clerk, mailed or filled out when a bi-partisan team of poll workers visit your home (this is particularly helpful for shut-ins).
For those who want to cast a ballot in person, they will be able to vote before Nov. 3 at a vote center (dates and hours to be determined), or on Election Day at vote centers.
And don’t worry, poll workers will be practicing social distancing and be wearing personal protection gear to lessen the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
Our admonition is — don’t let the negativity surrounding this presidential election have a stultifying effect on your desire to participate in democracy and help your country. Voting can be a tonic for what ails you, and can also help heal the nation.
