In July 2012, Dew Drop Inn owner Ken Carner got a surprise when he stepped outside and suddenly found himself 8 feet underground. Carner had fallen through a downtown sidewalk and into a vault. Fortunately, Carner was able to make his way out of the bar and walk to an ambulance to seek treatment for his injuries.
That failure of the sidewalk covering a vault in front of the bar led city government to search for and map about 60 old vaults and voids under the sidewalks downtown. Those vaults and voids are thought to have been used by merchants long ago as storage and for entrances to basements. As time passed, concrete was poured and the vaults disappeared from the collective memory of the community.
BUT THE VAULTS are still there, and like the one near the former Dew Drop Inn, pose a danger, perhaps just a slight one, to those using downtown sidewalks. So, it was good to hear last week that the city’s Redevelopment Commission decided to fund an engineering study of the vaults. That study, and action on mitigating the danger posed by the vaults, is long past due.
At times, there are large crowds that gather along Main Street and put a lot of weight on sidewalks above the vaults. The Cruise Goshen First Friday event each July is one such gathering. The cruise can draw 15,000 to 20,000 spectators. There is also the large crowd that gathers to watch the annual Elkhart County 4-H Fair parade. And again, each First Friday event draws many people downtown once a month.
EVERYDAY FOOT TRAFFIC along Main Street and the side streets is not as intense as occurs during those special events — but remember, Carner was by himself and the sidewalk gave way. We think there is a chance that could happen again. But we are not engineers, so that is why the experts should assess the situation and the RDC and City Council should use that assessment and create a plan to eliminate the safety hazard posed by the vaults once and for all.
City government, the RDC and downtown building owners have invested a lot of money into improving downtown in recent years. It makes sense to take the next step and fix this vault problem for good.
A GOOD FEELING
We would be remiss not to mention one of the better pieces of good news that occurred recently. Life in Goshen took a tiny step toward normalization Sept. 6 when the staff at the Goshen Brewing Co. hosted the Spaced Jam Music Festival outside in a city parking lot. Attendees and staff adhered to social distancing guidelines as they enjoyed the music created by four bands.
The music brightened the spirits of the 200-or-so people who attended and put a few dollars in the pockets of local musicians, who have watched their careers and livelihoods disappear during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The music festival was an example of how large gatherings can be held as Indiana’s economy continues to inch forward during the pandemic.
