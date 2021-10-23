The continued use of tax abatements for wealthy corporations in Elkhart County needs a thorough review.
The issue of granting millions of dollars in property tax relief to such corporations has come to the public’s attention due to the Elkhart County Council, the Economic Development Corp. of Elkhart County and the Elkhart County Commissioners, teaming up to grant Amazon a $10 million tax phase in for a new warehouse/distribution complex.
We wonder why Amazon, which had net income of $21.33 billion in 2020, stuck its hand out for public assistance in Elkhart County. The company certainly doesn’t need such help to thrive. The terms public assistance, subsidy, or hand-out, all can be used to describe the tax phase-in.
THOSE IN CHARGE of luring companies to Indiana and our local counties obviously don’t see the tax abatement process in a negative way. Such arrangements are common in Indiana and allow companies to pay their increase in property taxes in incremental steps, oftentimes over 10 years. The theory seems to be that the development will, in the end, bring in a lot more property taxes to the county and local governments when the tax phase-ins end and the total tax assessment is levied.
We think that is hogwash. The county, school districts, libraries and local governments lose a portion of the initial tax revenue during the life of the abatement. If those property taxes were added to the county’s total tax revenue from the get-go, the tax base would be increased, meaning the tax burden would be spread over more companies and could lower the tax bill established businesses and local residents pay.
This pay-us later philosophy is not confined to Elkhart County, but has been adopted across Indiana and throughout the Great Lakes states. The process dates to when these states were known as the “Rust Belt” and suffered recessions as their economies were negatively impacted by the decline of the domestic auto industry and as American manufacturing jobs moved overseas and into Mexico.
NOW INDIANA AND surrounding states have thriving economies and it is no longer necessary to compete for new companies by offering tax abatements. Infrastructure, location, population, housing stock and quality of life are far more important to luring companies. Using property tax incentives in our area is outdated, especially as property taxes for billion-dollar companies amounts to a tiny amount on their bottom line.
In the local Amazon case, County Council members and commissioners did not sympathize with the pleas of a few people who spoke publicly about how offering such a lucrative company a tax break would harm local small businesses, which don’t get tax incentives, and will also have to compete for workers with Amazon as the company hires about 1,000 people over the next two years. Those complaints should have been priorities for the commissioners and council members.
While we applaud the efforts of the County Council, commissioners and the Economic Development Corp. for working with Amazon to create the infrastructure for its new facility north of the Indiana Toll Road, we believe county and city governments should abandon their present practice of offering tax abatements until new, more equitable standards can be developed.
Those standards should prioritize help for locally-owned, existing companies that want to expand their facilities or modernize their machinery. And incentives should also be offered for creating true workforce diversification jobs, not just adding more of the same.
So, let’s put a halt on new tax phase-ins in Elkhart County until new standards for their use have been hashed out with the public and the local manufacturing community.
