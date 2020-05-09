Sunday is recognized nationally as Mother’s Day. In reality, every day is mom’s day.
Mothers are central to the existence and vitality of human families worldwide. That has been true since the beginning of human existence. That fact has never been more evident than during this shutdown caused by the novel coronavirus.
During the past few months, mothers around the world have stepped up to protect and nurture their families during this awful COVID-19 pandemic. Confined to their homes, mothers have done what they always do — care for their spouse, their children and provide guidance and comfort to them. Mothers always seem to put their own needs last, even when a microscopic virus is an unseen threat. And now, at least in the United States, mothers also are taking on the roles of teachers and tutors as their children attempt to finish the school year through remote learning.
Frankly, for mothers, this year has been full of anxiety, stress and unprecedented challenges.
VETERAN MOTHERS have a base of experience to draw upon. However, soon-to-be mothers may be anxious about their pending deliveries. What lies ahead for their newborn and how they can fulfill their responsibilities to that wondrous new life, must worry them.
There is cause for concern. UNICEF reported Thursday that “an estimated 116 million babies (worldwide) will be born under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.” The period for the births run from March 11 when the pandemic was declared to Dec. 16. About 3.3 million of those births will occur in the United States, according to UNICEF.
While our local health care system has been able to carry on with normal deliveries, UNICEF is concerned that medical services around the world for mothers and their newborns could be reduced due to health care workers being redirected to fighting the virus. We should worry about those mothers, as a mother overseas is just as important to her family as a mother in the United States is to hers.
BUT THERE IS some good news this weekend as well. As described in Friday’s edition of The Goshen News, some local retailers and gift shops have reopened just in time for Mother’s Day and are ready to provide those special gifts for moms. We caution that families should continue to take precautions when in contact with the public and their loved ones. When visiting in person, don’t expose mom to the virus. Wear a face mask and make sure mom does too. Keep your distance. A Mother’s Day hug is a wonderful way to bond with mom, but it is still not safe to do so.
With these new necessary distancing practices in place, Sunday will be the perfect time to call mom, or sit across the patio from her, and tell her in loving detail why she is special and to give your thanks to her for her years of guidance, love, tolerance and self-sacrifice on your behalf.
Words. Good, heart-felt, thankful words, can be the best gift to mom during this very unusual Mother’s Day.
