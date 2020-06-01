NAPPANEE [mdash] Edna (Kuhns) Miller, 82, of 7800 N. 800 West, Nappanee, Indiana, died at 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, of natural causes at Bremen Hospital. She was born Jan. 28, 1938, in Kosciusko County, to Levi J. and Elizabeth (Hershberger) Kuhns and lived her whole life in the Nappanee …