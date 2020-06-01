Important local political races will be decided Tuesday and we urge all registered voters who have not cast an early ballot to turn out at the polls.
Our American representative republic provides citizens a chance to guide their futures through selecting politicians at all levels. Those politicians then take their political philosophies into office and represent the interests of the voters who vetted them at the polls. The system is not perfect, as incumbent politicians can tweak the system through gerrymandering, voting rules and excessive hurdles to jump to be placed on a ballot. But, for the most part, our system works well and many a politician has been removed by voters who find someone they think will better represent their views.
WHILE TUESDAY’S PRIMARY will weed out candidates for the November general election, a lot more will be going on.
The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing in Elkhart and surrounding counties, so social distancing, sanitization and the wearing of masks need to be part of the voting process. The most important thing about the election will be to protect voters and poll workers from becoming infected with the virus and, thus, spreading it to others.
Those visiting polls Tuesday will notice poll workers sanitizing tables, voting machines and styluses. Hand sanitizer will also be available for people to use. Cotton swabs will be used on the Express Vote machines to protect voters’ fingers when they touch the machine. Poll workers will be seated behind plastic sneeze guards and they will be allowed to wear masks and gloves.
Voters also can wear masks, and we suggest they do, just like when going to the grocery store. But those masks may have to be removed for a moment if facial identification is needed when poll workers look at voter IDs.
On Tuesday, voters can ensure our representative republic remain strong, but precautions against the novel coronavirus should be strictly followed.
THIS PRIMARY IN THE ERA of COVID-19 has shown that Elkhart County residents are willing to accept changes for the general election, and we urge state and county election officials to ease the path toward universal mail-in voting this fall.
Elkhart County voters had turned in more than 10,000 absentee ballots as of last week. That is three times the amount of such ballots than normal. Due to the virus, state election officials waived the requirement for absentee voters to state a reason why they want to vote absentee by mail, such as being away from home on Election Day, an illness, or age. That waiver of the rule has not yet been waived for the general election.
As we have seen with this primary, voters quickly embraced the mail-in absentee ballot as a legitimate, safe and secure way to vote. So, we wonder why can’t that process become the new normal for all elections? Our advice to state election officials is to adapt to the public’s confidence in mail-in ballots and make mail-in voting a standard process for all Hoosier voters in future elections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.