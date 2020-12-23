Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Those are words that are spoken often this time of year. They sometimes lack the zing of conviction, like a “good morning” to co-workers on a Monday morning. Yet, the words have the potential to change lives.
The seven words can carry weight when we stop and think about them. “Merry Christmas,” is a greeting unto itself and was often commonly spoken between friends and strangers this time of year. It was common in years past to greet people with the words as a salutation and as part of a goodbye. That cheer and those words don’t seem to be spreading around much these days as the pandemic closes in on its first anniversary.
Our spirits are down.
YET, THE CHRISTMAS story has been told for 2,020 years. And at least some people around the globe must have been having bad days on each of those anniversaries. For Christians, the day is observed as the fulfillment of prophecies that God would offer humans redemption from their sinful ways. The birth of Christ was the first step to redemption, followed by Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection.
Beyond the biblical story, people of Christian faith, other faiths and no faiths, have adopted the tale of Santa Claus delivering presents on Christmas eve and morning. That story too is uplifting, in that a jolly old elf will deliver presents and spread cheer to all.
In reality, we know that not all are cheerful on Christmas. This year, as the death toll from COVID-19 mounts to become the leading cause of death in Indiana and across the United States, the virus has left many families with sorrow in their hearts.
SO, WHAT IS THERE to be thankful for? The same as always — life, the love of family, the smiles from friends, the days spent with a spouse, faith and the cheeriness of our young children. Of course, there is much more and every individual has their own list of things to be grateful for.
We suggest that on Christmas morning this year, along with opening presents — if you have them — you settle into an easy chair for a few moments, close your eyes and think of each family member and friend who you value and who has brought joy into your life. If you do this, you will soon realize there is so much to be thankful for that pandemic or not, your life will seem to be full of joy and love.
Yes, the pandemic is scary and is serious, but human beings of the past who once wondered on their own Christmas mornings how they would get through the crisis of the times, did just that. We can too.
May peace be with you and, we wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
