SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Irvin A. Nisley, 88, of Shipshewana, died at 5:40 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8 from complications of a stroke he suffered in May. He was born Oct. 3, 1932, in Elkhart County, to Amos J. and Saloma (Miller) Nisley. On March 8, 1955, in LaGrange County, he married Elizabeth E. Bo…