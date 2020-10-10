NOT SO GOOD: The resurgence of the coronavirus in Elkhart County and surrounding counties is something that has been a possibility all year. Now that the rebound is here, we have only ourselves to blame.
The virus needs human hosts to live and multiply. Our communal defense has been developed based on science and past experiences with viral pandemics. Still, there are those who are resisting this good, sound advice, thus we have climbed back to the point where our hospital staffs are overwhelmed by the influx of patients and we are losing more lives to the virus.
On Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day, Elkhart County’s positivity rate for those being tested for the virus had dwindled to 5%. As of Wednesday, the rate had risen to 14.3%.
If the number of cases and positivity rate continue to climb, local and state government officials will be forced to act. That could mean a return to restrictions placed on how many people can gather together, how many people can eat in a restaurant or drink in a bar, and a return to virtual learning for local students. Nobody wants those restrictions to return.
The only way to again lower our incidence of viral infection is to undertake the same precautions that worked last summer: wear a face covering; keep your distance when out and about; and wash or sanitize your hands frequently and avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes. These simple, painless actions, when practiced en mass, will lower our rate of infection and prevent more harm to our local economy and reduce the risk of serious health complications and even death among our friends and families.
THE GOOD: A solid turnout of voters occurred Tuesday when early voting began. More than 800 people cast their ballots at Elkhart County vote centers. We think the good turnout will be indicative of the General Election as a whole. The presidential race has cleaved the nation into two camps and each side is scrambling to boost participation by voters sympathetic to their causes.
This hustling to get voters to turn out could have a long-term positive impact on voter turnout. We think that first-time voters, or those who have not voted in a long time, will be impressed by how easy the voting process at vote centers is and they will remember that when the next election rolls around.
A heavy turnout may also impact down-ballot races, such as the 2nd District U.S. House race between incumbent Republican Jackie Walorski and Democrat Pat Hackett. Even local races, including county councils and county commissioners, could do with more participation from voters as these offices often have more direct influence over daily lives than national and state offices.
So, if you are registered to vote, cast an early ballot. It is a simple, quick and easy process. You can find the locations of vote centers in Elkhart County by going online to https://clerk.elkhartcounty.com.
THE GOOD: We want to thank Brian Sapp, media teacher at Goshen High School, and Manny Cortez, president of Radio Horizonte, for teaming up to offer students an opportunity to conduct their own bi-lingual radio broadcast.
A few students have volunteered their time to make the broadcasts happen, and we commend their commitment to their community.
Broadcasting remains a viable and popular medium for entertainment, information and news. We are so glad that young people in Goshen are being exposed to the business of radio and its many facets.
