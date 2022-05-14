At 3 p.m. Sunday, the Goshen Police Department will honor its fallen officers at a special memorial service in front of the department on Jefferson Street. That ceremony kicks off National Police Week.
It’s a solemn occasion — a chance each year to pay tribute to officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.
Although it’s been 23 years since a Goshen police officer was killed, the grief for those who were there still lives under the surface.
TOM GOODWIN was shot and killed Dec. 11, 1998. He was an Army veteran and all-around nice guy. The eight-year GPD veteran was dispatched to a mobile home park where vehicles had been shot. Goodwin was among the officers and paramedics on scene and was roping off the crime scene when he was shot in the back of the head. There is a lot more to this day, but the impact of that moment became embedded in the very being of the department.
Goshen police formed an honor guard and honor guard school after that — and to this day the team honors other fallen officers.
There are two memorials in front of the Goshen Police & Courts Building: one is for officers killed in the line of duty — Goodwin’s name is the only one listed, and then the second is for active-duty officers who have died. Both deserve a moment of silence, a moment to say thanks.
Goshen is not alone in its grief. All around there is loss.
Elkhart has four killed in the line of duty. Ptl. Douglas Michael McAdams died March 20, 2001, in an automobile crash. Ptl. Henry Wentz died Dec. 13, 1924, from gunfire. Officer Orren Shelmadine died Feb. 9, 1920, when he was struck by a train. Officer Willard Burton died Oct. 27, 1888, from gunfire.
LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office: Jail Officer Gregory Cushing died Oct. 30, 1995, in an automobile crash, and Deputy Harry Spice died Dec. 3, 1937, from gunfire.
LaGrange Police Department: Ptl. Michael Lee Waldron died Dec. 7, 1974, in an automobile crash.
Kosciusko County: Sgt. Jeffery Bryant Shaw died Nov. 12, 2009, in an automobile crash. Detective Sgt. Phillip D. Hochstetler died June 29, 1994, from gunfire. Chief Deputy Joseph Bernell Bauer died Dec. 31, 1954, in an automobile crash.
Ligonier Police Department: Merchant Policeman Edward Keasey died June 29, 1934, from gunfire.
Mishawaka Police Department: Cpl. James John Szuba and K9 Ricky died Jan. 9, 2010, from a vehicular assault. Cpl. Thomas Roberts died Dec. 13, 2003, from gunfire. Ptl. Bryan Scott Verkler died Dec. 13, 2003, from gunfire. Ptl. Clarence Casper died June 10, 1930, in a motorcycle crash.
Nappanee Police Department: Sgt. Brant Allen “Butch” Nine died Nov. 3, 1988, from gunfire.
South Bend Police Department has 15 officers killed in the line of duty. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office has one officer killed in the line of duty. Indiana State Police has 44 and one K9, and the list goes on.
WHETHER THE OFFICERS are dressed in blue or brown, their jobs come with an inherent risk. Each day, each call, each traffic stop carries an unknown element the officer has to prepare for physically and mentally.
So this Sunday, turn out for the ceremony and remember the fallen peacekeepers of our communities.