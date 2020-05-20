Just as COVID-19 restrictions are easing across Indiana and nationwide, another problem with the virus has arisen.
To date, healthy youngsters and people younger than age 21 have been thought to be the most resistive group to the virus that has shuttered the nation and killed 90,600 Americans and infected 1.5 million in the country. But in recent weeks, a new condition, pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, has begun to attack that age group.
Indiana recorded its first case of the syndrome last week, and the young patient recovered, according to Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box. Blox surprised Hoosiers with her announcement Monday.
THEY SYNDROME was first detected in the United Kingdom on April 26, when health care workers noted once-healthy children were coming down with symptoms similar to those presented by victims of Kawasaki disease. The children with the syndrome also tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Symptoms include low blood pressure, fever, rashes, red eyes, gastrointestinal distress and heart problems. Some of the children also had respiratory problems.
Few statistics are available yet about how many young people in the United States or around the world have contracted this new syndrome, how many people have died or what the rate of recovery is. The number of infections seem low at this point when compared to COVID-19. The New York Times reported Sunday that 10 children in the state of New York had contracted the disease and three of those died. There have also been cases reported in Louisiana, Mississippi and California, according to the Times. In addition, 50 cases have been recorded in European countries.
The situation is being treated seriously by U.S. health care workers. Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert to doctors asking them to watch for the syndrome.
THIS NEW COVID-19 development comes as Indiana and many other states are attempting to return to normal living and employment conditions. Retail stores have been reopened in Indiana with restrictions on crowd size and social distancing rules. Restaurants too can reopen and most local factories have restarted production after implementing worker health screenings and distancing requirements where feasible. How this new syndrome will impact the decision on opening Indiana schools in August or later is not yet known.
During the pandemic, one thing we have noticed from time to time in Goshen and surrounding communities, is how some young people continued to congregate in small groups, or ride in vehicles together, and mostly without basic precautions, including face masks. Once the word got out that children and teens and even those in their 20s were less likely to fall victim to the virus, some local youngsters ignored basic virus-prevention precautions. Perhaps that has also been due to the feeling of immortality young people often have.
But now that the pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome is spreading nationwide, youngsters and their parents and guardians, should insist their young people wash their hands frequently, wear face masks in group settings and maintain social distancing standards. While the new syndrome seems rarer than COVID-19 right now, it is still a serious infection that can be prevented by not contracting COVID-19. Our young people should be told by their parents and local health officials they are not immune to COVID-19 and the related syndrome and must take proper preventive measures.
