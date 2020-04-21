Residents of four local counties are limiting their mobility, but not by much, according to a cell phone tracking company. That is a cause for concern as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
As Elkhart County’s total confirmed cases of the coronavirus continue to climb daily, Unacast.com gave the county a grade of D Monday for reduction in mobility of residents. The data is even worse for the subcategory of reduction in non-essential visits, which earned an F grade.
The overall D grade was based on a 40% to 55% reduction in average mobility, which the company said is the distance someone travels.
Noble County residents had the best overall grade of a C-. LaGrange County’s grade was a D+. Kosciusko County had an overall grade of D+.
WHILE UNACAST is openly an advocate for social distancing to reduce the number of cases of COVID-19, the company also said it created its program to help health officials to track the effectiveness of social distancing.
What we saw in the numbers was disconcerting. Local residents should be aware that making more trips than necessary to a store for groceries, for instance, increases the chances for contracting or spreading the virus.
And the virus is not going away any time soon. In Elkhart County, the number of people who have tested positive for the virus over the past few weeks reached 179 Tuesday. That was up by 14 overnight.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Monday she still believes Indiana will not reach its peak of infections until early May.
“Last week, we saw some flattening in several areas like we have potentially reached a plateau,” Box said. “I’m not 100% that we’ve reached that peak. I think I’ll be interested to see what our modeling shows (later) this week.”
Box said the modeling did show that Indiana’s case numbers were running lower than originally projected.
The number of new cases reported in Indiana have declined for four (Tuesday's numbers not included) days. The highest state one-day total in new cases was 605 on Thursday. Monday’s total was 431.
The first case was reported March 16 and was followed by travel and work restrictions by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Now, some Hoosiers are beginning to push back. Saturday an estimated 500 people protested against the restrictions outside the governor’s mansion. Some of those protesters believe Indiana's governor doesn't have the constitutional authority to invoke such restrictions.
That is an issue the state courts will have to settle, if and when someone sues the governor.
WE SYMPATHIZE WITH HOOSIERS who are worried about their incomes, their jobs and are just plain tired of staying at home. However, social distancing, travel restrictions and the closure of schools and non-essential businesses are the only ways to contain the spread of this virus. Nobody else has come up with a sound alternative solution.
There is a glimmer of hope on the horizon. Holcomb took his first step to ease restrictions Monday. This too makes sense, as tiny steps to reopen the economy, such as allowing elective surgeries, will give an indication if doing so will cause new cases to rise.
As we move ahead during the pandemic, small steps and lots of caution will be needed before the economy can be reopened. If we move too fast without caution, we may create conditions for another shutdown, or prolong the one we are experiencing. Let’s stay the course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.