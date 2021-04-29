Two developments this past week will result in Elkhart making life safer for the homeless and the Goshen school board drawing young people into our democratic traditions.
The first program is the Tiny Shelters project being undertaken by the Faith Mission in Elkhart. The staff and board members of the mission are working with students at The Crossing charter school to construct a dozen 12-by-16 foot structures. Those small buildings will provide a basic living quarter for people who are homeless and unable to utilize Faith Mission’s other programs due to a variety of reasons. Mission staff said last week the goal is provide a safe, temporary living space for people who have mental or addiction issues. Some who are homeless do not mix well with others who are in similar circumstances and The Mission staff believes these shelters will give those people an option for housing and help them learn to manage their lives.
We too believe these shelters will help many people in the coming years.
HOMELESSNESS SHOULD NOT be a lifetime condition. By providing the shelters the mission’s staff is also providing an option to homeless people to take a small step forward in managing their own lives. Those who reside in the shelters will have a temporary space to call their own and manage under the guidance of the mission’s staff. Perhaps, as that process moves along, trust, understanding and personal relationships can be strengthened between the users of the shelters and the professionals at Faith Mission. If that occurs, there will be a much greater chance of moving the homeless person toward treatment and self-sufficiency.
The tiny shelter concept has been used successfully in many other communities across the nation. Goshen too has a homeless population that drifts around the community seeking shelter as they can. That is why we believe the city of Goshen should partner with the many advocates for the homeless in the city and begin thinking about creating a small community of tiny shelters here.
The concept is nothing new, but there has to be a will, oversight and financing to get such a project started and completed. Having these types of shelters available would certainly improve the lives of many of our city’s homeless, thus improving the community overall.
THE OTHER ISSUE that brightened our community was the Goshen school board’s adoption of a student ambassador program.
The program will allow for the election of a student by the Goshen High School student body to serve as an adviser to the school board. We strongly approve of this.
The Goshen City Council has had such a program for a few years and the student advisers have always provided good insight to council members and the community about what issues GHS students want addressed.
The program will also be educational for students, who will get early exposure to the election process and how they can lobby their representative to speak to council members on their behalf.
