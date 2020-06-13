The Goshen school board Monday issued a statement on racism, and that effort at showing support for minorities in our multi-culture community is greatly welcomed. The statement read in part, “Goshen Community Schools will always stand against and speak out against racism, and we stand against racism today by saying black lives matter. Silence only contributes to the problem.”
Teacher Lavonne Shetler then asked the board members to do more by requiring anti-racism training for staff.
To us, that seems a reasonable request. Such training can be provided in the days before a school year begins and then followed up each semester.
However, that training would just be touching the basics. What should be another priority is to hire more minorities in all job categories, from support staff, transportation, teachers and administrators. The district’s leadership then should make it another priority to mentor minorities to help them fulfill their career goals and assist them in advancing into leadership roles.
WE SAY THIS because Goshen Community Schools’ staff does not reflect the makeup of the student population. Indiana Department of Education numbers for the 2019-20 school year show that the majority of students have minority backgrounds. With 3,607 of the district’s 6,622 students being Hispanic and total minority enrollment adding up to 4,122 students, the district’s staffing remains mostly white.
The most recent IDOE data shows the Goshen teaching staff was 94.4% white in 2017. Hispanic teachers made up only 3.9% of the staff in 2017; blacks 0.9% of the staff; and multi-racial staff amounted to 0.5%.
The recruitment of minority teachers to Goshen is not a simple task. First, because such people are minorities, there are fewer of them available to hire as educators. Second, there is a general shortage of teachers across Indiana. Third, the shortage is being exacerbated by the General Assembly’s refusal to boost teacher salaries in Indiana to be competitive with other Midwestern states.
A PRIORITY FOR THE Goshen school board should be the recruitment of minority teachers to begin creating a staff that more closely aligns with the student body’s cultures. This is not a case where white teachers cannot effectively teach children from other cultures. We believe they can, because that is what is occurring now. Goshen schools produce hundreds of outstanding graduates each year who represent all races and cultures. And the credit for that goes to the staff and their students.
But having a staff that is overwhelmingly white for any institution that is serving a majority of minorities, reflects an inequity of cultural influence.
We have always had high praise for Goshen Community Schools staff and the excellent education they provide to local students. However, we need to keep moving forward as the racial and cultural makeup of our community evolves. A more diverse staff in local schools should be a part of that communitywide evolution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.