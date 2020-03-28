$2.2 trillion is a lot of money.
That’s the amount Congress has earmarked for economic relief during this nearly nationwide shutdown that is underway in an attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
We believe that massive government spending is the only way to prevent the economy from slipping into a deep recession. Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell surprised many Americans when he said, “We may well be in a recession.” He made the statement to NBC’s Today Show.
A WEEK AGO, 3.3 million people seemed to confirm Powell’s statement by filing for unemployment after their employers shuttered their businesses due to government orders. The amount of filings was nearly five times greater than the previous record set in 1982.
It’s likely the next set of numbers for this week’s jobless claims will also be high after some states, including Indiana, added to the wave of non-essential business closings.
Around Elkhart, LaGrange, Noble and Kosciusko counties, many workers are temporarily sidelined. Their wages and salaries may be continuing due to the generosity of their employer, or maybe not. These people can now look forward to one-time payments of $1,200 from the relief package, as can every American. An additional $600 per week will be added to unemployment checks for four months.
Hopefully, this money will be used to pay bills and buy food first. But even if the money goes for other items, the economic impact will still be positive as the spending will help level out the economy.
There are also loans, grants and tax credits in the bill to help businesses pay furloughed workers and get them back in operation when the emergency passes.
And, according to Powell, it won’t take a lot to get the emaciated national economy back up to strength.
“There is nothing fundamentally wrong with our economy. Quite the contrary. We are starting from a very strong position,” he added after his comment about a recession.
We are on the same page as Chairman Powell. Our manufacturers were doing well, our local retailers were being innovative and filling niche needs, and our national chain stores were filled with shoppers.
THE CONGRESSIONAL RELIEF bill should help us return to those good times as quickly as possible. We are grateful, that for once, the angry voices on Capitol Hill were muted as the two parties came together to help the nation through this crisis. This is the way Congress should act, and this time it did.
Now, Hoosiers just need to stay put, unless their work is essential, and continue practicing the recommended sanitation steps and social distancing. Those actions, along with the relief bill, will shorten this national emergency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.