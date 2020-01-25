A read of The Goshen News’ report on the recent Goshen Redevelopment Commission meeting in Wednesday’s edition reveals just how important this board has become to the economic future of the city.
City planning staff outlined a number of upcoming projects that the commission will help fund through tax increment finance revenue. Such revenue is a capture of the increases in taxes when property assessments increase. Instead of going to support local government and schools, that increase in property tax revenue is diverted to the redevelopment commission. The commission gains its revenue by drawing lines on a map and designating the included area a TIF district.
THE CITY OF GOSHEN has TIF districts known by the names “River Race,” “Southeast,” “Lippert/Dierdorff” and “Plymouth Avenue.” The Southeast district generates the most revenue, about $5 million this year, because it overlays the city’s industrial parks. The district with the least amount of revenue is the Plymouth Avenue district, with anticipated revenue of $550,000. That money will be set aside to help pay for stormwater retention improvements for The Crossing subdivision.
Anyone wishing to learn more about how the redevelopment commission plans to spend taxpayers’ money during the next five years, can do so by going online and reading the five-year capital plan.
The next big plan the redevelopment commission will be a part of is the construction of a connector road from the Waterford Parkway and Ind. 15 intersection through the small, historic community of Waterford Crossing. The road will link the parkway with the C.R. 40 bridge over the Elkhart River, allowing motorists easier access to the city’s industrial parks. The city and county governments are still working on an exact route for the road, according to Community Development Director Mark Brinson.
While planners say no specific route has been chosen, the redevelopment commission’s master plan shows the road crossing Ind. 15 and then following the edge of the wetlands west along the river and then back north to the bridge approach.
THE SPENDING on such projects by the redevelopment commission is made possible by state law. The law explains in part that redevelopment commissions can undertake such projects to improve the local and state economies when private enterprise needs assistance or cannot undertake the projects.
The law has allowed the redevelopment commission, formed in 1999, to partner time and again with entrepreneurs and developers to enhance and reshape the community for the better. The Ignition Garage, The Hawks Building, Interra Credit Union’s headquarters and The Goshen Brewing Company all received assistance in some form or purchased land or buildings from the redevelopment commission.
Looking ahead to the next five years, the redevelopment commission has a lot on its agenda. If even half of the projects come to fruition, there will be many more improvements to city infrastructure, industry and businesses.
We believe state legislators got it right when they allowed for the creation of redevelopment commissions. That foresight, combined with the involved local residents on the redevelopment commission, has led to a better Goshen.
