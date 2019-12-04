What began as a few lines of text in a 1978 Elkhart County Parks Department master plan has evolved into a regional recreational attraction that draws people to our local communities and provides a place to stroll, bicycle and view nature.
We are referring to the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail, of course. The trail now runs along the former rail corridor from Goshen, through Middlebury and to a point west of Shipshewana.
In today’s edition, writer John Kline outlines how the trail went from being an idea to an actual trail thanks to a group of local men who, 30 years ago today, foresaw how the trail could make our local communities better places to live.
AS WE RECALL, the idea for such a trail was not universally accepted in Elkhart County. Powerful forces, including the local members of the Indiana Farm Bureau and rural residents, were opposed to the trail. They believed the property rights of those along the trail, and those who claimed ownership of the rail corridor, were being ignored.
Lawsuits later settled most ownership issues in favor of the trail group. But at public meetings, all kinds of scary scenarios were tossed out to discourage county residents from supporting the development of the trail. A couple of those far-fetched scenarios predicted the trail would become a haven for drug dealers and ruffians, that property values of nearby homes would be eroded and people’s privacy would be invaded.
These scenarios never became reality.
WHILE PROBLEMS HAVE BEEN minor, there are so many positives connected to the trail it’s hard to list them. One of the best reasons people are using the trail is to get off their duffs and exercise.
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation tracks health rankings in each county nationwide, and in the 2019 data, Elkhart County fared poorly. County residents had a 33% incidence of adult obesity and 22% of residents smoked. The county ranked 42nd in health behaviors among the state’s 92 counties. So, we have a way to go before Elkhart County can become a place where personal health is a universal concern. We encourage everyone to utilize the trail on a regular basis and make a dent in that data.
Other positive occurrences stemming from the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail are the trails that have been developed to connect to it. The Abshire Park and Monroe Street trails were created to provide more recreation and also to allow Goshen residents to easily walk or ride a bike to the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds. The trails also provide easy access to the Pumpkinvine and the city for the people who attend the many recreational vehicle rallies at the fairgrounds. In Middlebury, the Ridge Run Trail connects the Pumpkinvine to the Essenhaus and the Middlebury schools campus.
And for serious runners and bicyclists, it is now possible to travel from Elkhart to west of Shipshewana via the MapleHeart Trail and the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail.
All of these trail infrastructures began with that idea in 1978, which was then acted on in 1989 by a group of men known as the founders of the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail. We are thankful for their long years of work to develop the trail and their ability to overcome obstacles thrown in front of them. Without their dedication and drive, we would not have this wonderful trail and its offshoots. And we, as a community, would be poorer for it.
