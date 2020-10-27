At this point in the COVID-19 pandemic, the term “beating a dead horse” comes to mind. As Elkhart County and surrounding counties experience quickly climbing infection rates, health officials are responding with the same message used since March — keep your distance, wash your hands and wear masks.
As we look around our community, we see signs that message is being ignored. Perhaps that is why our rates of infection have climbed to record highs for the pandemic and our hospitals are full of COVID-19 patients.
It’s not unusual to go into a Goshen-area store that has signs posted that masks must be worn, only to find unmasked shoppers inside. We don’t think that store clerks should become enforcers of a mask mandate, but common sense and science tells us that where many gather, the virus spreads. We urge the Elkhart County Health Department and other county health departments to reconnect with store managers to explain the seriousness of the situation.
IF LOCAL HOOSIERS are reasoning that they have little chance of contracting the virus, or if they do it will be no worse than the flu, a common refrain heard nationwide, then consider this — when you drive, why not make turns and lane changes without signaling, don’t fasten your seatbelt, let your children wander around the backseat, and if your brakes need work, so what, chances of being in a collision are slim, and if you are, it’s likely you and the kids will just sustain a few broken bones and bruises.
The COVID-19 prevention analogy to driving is fitting. Why wouldn’t you take simple precautions to keep yourself and others safe when you have that ability?
The consequences for the lack of distancing, covering faces and poor sanitation for some of our friends and family members in the four-county region have been long-term fights for their next breath; struggling with the financial burdens of being off work and then needing to pay for the health care they received; and 215 of these souls have lost their lives to the virus.
STATISTICALLY, 215 DIVIDED by the populations of the four counties gives us a very low percentage. But for the families of those victims, the awful reality is that their loved one is gone for good. No more hugs and smiles. No more text messages and the sharing of life experiences. No help with the family income and a future marred by an untimely death.
This latest increase in local COVID-19 cases is also filling our two local hospitals and putting those staffs at high risk of infection. Recently, a nurse practitioner at Heart City Health passed away from complications caused by COVID-19. Our front-line health care workers and first-responders, who have been treated like the heroes they are in other situations, deserve continued support from local communities. Right now, some people in our communities are turning up their noses at donning a mask and limiting social contacts because they feel their rights are in jeopardy. That attitude endangers the staffs of our hospitals and doctors’ offices, paramedics and police officers. The simple anti-COVID-19 steps recommended since March can help slow the spread of the virus and reduce the risk of exposure to these people who are serving us during this critical time in history.
While Americans should always be vigilant about government overreach, we must also balance our concern with our actions and not endanger fellow citizens. Wearing face coverings at work and in social gatherings and while out in public, frequent hand washing and keeping a safe distance from others, are ways we can easily accommodate that balance.
