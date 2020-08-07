The ending of Indiana’s moratorium on utility shutoffs is a looming economic crisis for many Hoosier families. We urge Gov. Eric Holcomb to reverse his Thursday decision to end the moratorium and extend it beyond the current Aug. 14 deadline for those who can show they have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Extending the moratorium for Hoosiers who have lost their job due to cutbacks or furloughs or who have contracted the virus and cannot work, is the right thing to do. To be eligible for the moratorium, the governor should require those who are behind on their bills to create a repayment plan with their utility. And if the governor can direct money from federal stimulus funds to such costumers, he should do so.
All Indiana utility companies have been required by the IURC to offer repayment plans. Northern Indiana Public Service Co., which supplies energy to the Goshen area, is allowing customers up to six months to catch up on past due amounts. So, the situation is not hopeless for those who have fallen behind.
WHEN GOV. ERIC HOLCOMB issued the moratorium on shut offs in March, no one was sure that the COVID-19 pandemic would still be creating economic turmoil in August. But as the pandemic continued, it was clear that many Hoosiers would remain unemployed or underemployed well into the summer. Then, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission on June 29 extended Holcomb’s original order until Aug. 14. As it looks now, the struggle to return the state’s economy to something resembling normal will last well beyond that date.
In its statement after approving the extension, the IURC said, “Temporarily prohibiting disconnections until August 14, 2020 is a balanced solution that allows both customers and utilities additional time to enter into reasonable payment arrangements to address any arrearages that may have accumulated and maintain essential utility services for the benefit of all customers, the utilities, and other stakeholders.”
That reasoning seems to be sound, as Hoosiers who have not been able to pay their utility bills due to a job loss or health issue have been able to collect unemployment payments, which amounted to 47% of their wages, with an added $600 per week from the federal stimulus package. That $600 bonus is now expired and Congress is debating if it will approve another round of unemployment bonus payments.
TUESDAY, GOSHEN MAYOR Jeremy Stutsman told the City Council that up to 700 water and sewer accounts are delinquent to the point they warrant shut offs. With the city having more than 11,000 accounts, the delinquencies are a serious situation for those customers, but appear to be a small percentage of receipts.
The mayor proposes using money from the city’s Emergency Relief Fund to help those who are behind in their bills. Those funds do not come from tax revenue; the money was accrued from donations made by the public in 2018 to help the victims of the record flooding that occurred that year.
The mayor also said he is in talks with social service agency Lacasa to create an assistance fund for people who cannot receive help from other sources, such as the township trustee.
These are good plans and can provide help for some Goshen residents.
Low-income utility customers were able to apply for assistance from the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Congress, through the CARES Act, boosted funding for that program by $900 million. But filing for help from that program closed July 31. The new program year begins in September.
While there is limited aid for utility bills available for some Hoosiers, we would like Gov. Holcomb to again extend the utility shut-off moratorium for Hoosiers who have lost income due to the pandemic and are willing to commit to a repayment plan.
