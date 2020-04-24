What a joy it is to read the local stories that chronicle the good deeds people are undertaking to ease the stress of others during this COVID-19 pandemic emergency.
This week we presented the story of how high school seniors across north central Indiana are being adopted by friends, family and total strangers as a way to celebrate their upcoming graduations as official ceremonies are canceled.
Kari Saurbeck created the online site NE Indiana Adopt a Senior 2020, and her friend, Heather Brown, of Syracuse, and her fiance, Travis Davidson, jumped in and helped expand the reach and scope of the project. Now, seniors from across the northern half of Indiana are getting notices that others care about them.
ALONG WITH THE messages of encouragement and hope, some seniors are being treated to graduation gifts.
This outpouring of concern for our seniors who missed out on spring sports, proms and graduation, lifetime high points for many high school students, shows that basic human kindness is a byproduct of this pandemic.
Then there is Gary Stieglitz. The Goshen man knows what it is like to be in a nursing care facility for a long stretch, with limited contact with family and friends. He was injured in an accident and needed physical therapy to return him to health. While confined to his bed and room at Courtyard Health Care, he took note how lonely it can be in such a facility without his normal support group.
After he was released, the COVID-19 emergency caused all Indiana nursing homes to close their doors to family members and others who did what they could to cheer the residents. That situation caused Stieglitz to go to his keyboard and type out a positive message of hope to the Courtyard residents.
Others in our local communities have been saying thanks on social media to many Goshen-area residents for what they are also doing to help.
The Goshen Police Department gave a shout-out to Ben’s Soft Pretzels for delivering their tasty products for free to the officers and staff Thursday. On April 14 the owners of The Chief sent a variety of pints of ice cream to the officers who have had to add the risk of catching the virus to their long list of daily dangers they face while keeping the community safe.
AND SOME RESIDENTS are trying to keep the health care staff at Goshen Health Hospital as safe as possible. Jose Ortega and his mother, Guillermina Ortega, sewed 500 reusable masks and donated them to the hospital this month. That was a lot of work for the Ortegas, who put the needs of our at-risk health care workers above their own and stepped up to help when help was needed the most.
These positive stories are just a few that are occurring daily in our area.
When local residents are feeling low and discouraged about their plights during this pandemic, we recommend they use the examples provided by all these people and help someone in need, even if that help consists of a few encouraging words.
