As the nation deals with the COVID-19 outbreak, it is easy to fall into the trap of looking at only the negative impacts. Fortunately, there are a lot of people who are reacting to the pandemic in a positive way and making efforts, big and small, to help others deal with the stress, anxiety and economic consequences of the shutdown.
WE WOULD LIKE to give some thumbs up to a few of those people and groups.
• We noticed that soon after local schools were closed, actions began to occur in the local community to help idled children stay fit, engaged and happy.
On goshennews.com today we feature photos of the many teddy bears on display throughout Goshen. They are part of a teddy bear hunt campaign, in which parents are urged to take their children on walks to seek out teddy bear sightings and keep a list of those. The idea is a good one, as a teddy bear hunt can be used as a physical education replacement, a geography lesson and even a math experience. And it is fun just to see the many types of teddy bears on display.
To everyone who has placed a teddy bear on a porch or windowsill, we say “thanks.”
• There are unsung heroes who have continued to man our school cafeterias to provide lunches and breakfasts to local children through delivery services. Friday, an example of this dedication was on display as Goshen Community Schools staffers delivered 30,000 meals throughout the city to provide students with lunch and breakfast meals for each day next week.
THAT WAS A MASSIVE EFFORT that took coordination on a grand scale and plenty of dedication from the cafeteria staffs. Those staffers could have decided they didn’t want to work due to the COVID-19 outbreak but, instead, they reported to work to make sure the school district’s children continue to receive nutritious meals during this national emergency. Similar efforts were made and continue to occur in our other local school districts.
• The Grace College men’s soccer team created a running marathon to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts. The team members started running Wednesday and finished up Friday. Soccer is a physically demanding sport for participants as players run almost constantly for 90 minutes. Still, the physical output from the Grace players, who took turns running, was done with love for their fellow man and is a great example of how even the simplest of tasks can help others when organized for a cause.
Several of the players are from Goshen or nearby communities, which is an example of how our local residents often go out of their way to help others.
Thanks, Lancers. You are all winners.
• And then there is prayer. A group of local residents gathered Thursday night outside Goshen Hospital to pray and sing praise songs for the hospital’s staff members and the patients they are caring for. The spontaneous outpouring of love and spiritual intercession was inspiring and uplifting. Even when you feel there is nothing you can do during this pandemic that will help someone, there is always prayer.
