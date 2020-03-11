It’s here.
The new coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has been found in one resident of Noble County. That’s just next door to Elkhart County, but a long way from Wuhan, China, where the virus, found in bats, had its original outbreak into the human population in late 2019.
The virus has since interrupted transportation and trade around the world. Monday’s 2,000-point plunge of the U.S. stock market was credited in part to the spread of the virus. Those with 401(K) funds have only to look at their account statements to see the negative impact the virus outbreak, and even the fear of more outbreaks, is having on economies around the globe.
WHILE THE ECONOMIC IMPACT from the virus is worrisome, the more important aspect of the virus is how it is harming humans. Misinformed pundits across the nation have been either overplaying the virus’ threat to human health, or underplaying it. One common refrain on social media is that the virus is “just the flu.” No, it is not just influenza. The infections may have similar symptoms, but according to the World Health Organization (www.who.int/), the death rate for COVID-19 is 3-4% and the mortality rate for seasonal influenza is around .01%. No matter the death rate, both infections should be taken seriously and contained whenever possible.
Factual information about COVID-19 and influenza is out there, but in this age of quick, uninformed speculation on social media platforms, not enough people are using the expert resources available. So, we recommend people who want to learn more about the virus (https://www.goshennews.com/podcasts/goshen-news-now-s-e-the-novel-coronavirus/audio_470783bc-5d73-11ea-a559-67e641117a43.html) visit their local health department websites, which have links to the excellent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/). There, Americans can learn from all the information about the virus that has so far been gathered by medical researchers.
LOCALLY, RESIDENTS SHOULD pay attention to and utilize preventive measures already suggested by Dr. Lydia Mertz, Elkhart County health officer. Those measures are:
1. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. Wash them all over, for 20 seconds. If you use hand sanitizer, be sure it contains at least 60% alcohol, and rub your hands all over with the gel until it evaporates.
2. Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze — use a tissue or cough into your elbow.
3. Keep your hands away from your face — this will prevent germs you may have touched from getting into your upper respiratory tissues and causing disease.
4. Stay home if you are sick — don’t spread your illness to others. And remember to keep yourself generally healthy — eating plenty of fruit and vegetables, getting plenty of sleep, and exercising regularly. A healthy body’s immune system is better able to fight off any germs you might meet.
There is certainly no way humans can avoid all diseases. We are sociable — gathering together to live, work and play — which makes us vulnerable to transmittable viruses and bacteria. But there is no reason to just give in and expect to be infected. Taking the easy steps above can prevent infections and the fewer people who contract COVID-19 locally means there will be fewer chances of spreading the disease to others in our local communities. Some of our residents are more susceptible to serious health effects from the virus due to their age or underlying health issues.
The right thing to do while the virus is circulating is to wash hands, cover sneezes and coughs, and stay home when feeling ill. By doing so, our community can prevent many cases of this new virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.