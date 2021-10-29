When it comes to controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the United States, every discussion about it becomes an argument.
Medical experts, who have the knowledge and experience to treat infectious diseases, have been telling Americans all year to get vaccinated, wear masks and continue to social distance in crowded settings. Then there are the armchair health experts, who have obtained their knowledge about COVID-19 from social media outlets decrying the experts’ recommendations as false information that is used to enrich medical professionals, control the population and believe-it-or-not, kill. “The death jab” is a common phrase used on social media by those who resist the vaccine.
But, soon, those naysayers may have to make a choice between continuing to work and being vaccinated or undergoing weekly testing for COVID-19.
PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN announced in September he asked the Department of Labor to draft a rule that will require all companies in the nation that employ 100 people or more to mandate vaccinations or weekly testing for their employees. The mandate is being touted as a workplace safety rule.
Once a rule is finalized, it will be tied up in courts as those who don’t want to comply test the rule on the grounds that it violates their constitutional rights, invades their medical privacy and punishes them economically for their beliefs. However, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1905 that state and local governments have the authority to impose fines for those unwilling to be vaccinated. The court ruling did not require the forced vaccination of Americans. This time around the question will be if workplace safety can be used as a reason to require vaccinations nationwide.
A court ruling in favor of a Department of Labor rule would shake up local communities. That is because the anti-vaxxer movement is big locally. In Elkhart, Kosciusko, Marshall, Noble and LaGrange counties, less than 50% of the adult populations are fully vaccinated. Statewide, just 57.4% of the population has been vaccinated.
WHAT THESE NUMBERS MEAN is that our local manufacturers, where large number of people are employed, will be caught in the middle of any Department of Labor rule that requires vaccination or weekly testing. A large number of workers don’t want the vaccine, and never will, so weekly testing will have to occur for those people. Our guess, and it is just a guess, is that local manufacturers would quietly embrace a vaccination mandate. The local RV industry is having a record year. Demand for RVs is extreme and for every worker lost to COVID-19 exposure, production is slowed. One worker with COVID can result in many positive tests within a factory, so vaccination makes the most sense in such an environment. Testing is the weaker alternative.
Preparing for the Department of Labor’s rule, the Elkhart County Health Department has begun another COVID-19 education push. The goal is to provide local workers with factual information about the safety of the vaccine, the effectiveness of the three formulas approved by the FDA, and to have a doctor answer questions about COVID-19 and the vaccines.
We don’t believe that continuing to educate the public about COVID-19 and the vaccines will change any significant number of attitudes. That’s because the majority of local adults have already rejected vaccination after months of such education. However, the possibility of losing a good job for refusing to get a shot may be the incentive that is needed to move our local, and state, populations closer to herd immunity and put this pandemic behind us.
