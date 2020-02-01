We wish Katie Sowers the best of luck Sunday as she helps guide the San Francisco 49ers offense during the Super Bowl.
Sowers has been dropped into the national spotlight because she is the first female coach to work at a Super Bowl. Sowers is also a lesbian who experienced hiring bias when she sought a volunteer basketball coaching position at her alma mater, Goshen College.
SOWERS, WHO GRADUATED from GC in 2009, is not the only person who was victimized by the college’s past practices of hiring discrimination directed at members of the LGBTQ+ community. In 2014, former GC librarian Tabi Berkey wrote on the college’s open letter Facebook page that she had to hide her sexuality while working at the college, fearing she would be fired.
“After eight years of living openly as a lesbian in Goshen, I returned to the closet as a GC staff member two years ago,” Berkey wrote in 2014. “I compromised my beliefs and my promise to always be true to myself because I believe in GC’s message of acceptance, and foolishly hoped I could look past the hiring policy and see only the goodness that penetrates the other areas of life at GC.”
Berkey added she only felt safe in writing the message because she had resigned her position.
And Berkey is right, Goshen College graduates provide many positives to our community and around the globe. Still, many good deeds can’t overcome a practice that harms others.
The college is affiliated with Mennonite Church USA, which had a long internal debate over the acceptance of gay marriage, gay clergy and the hiring of members of the LGBTQ+ community.
After Mennonite Church USA adopted a “Forbearance in the Midst of Differences” resolution in 2015 that opened the door to change, the college’s trustees decided to rework its hiring policy to include people in same-sex marriages. That decision occurred around the same time that some local Mennonite churches were moving to the South Central Conference from the Indiana-Michigan Mennonite Conference over the issue of accepting gays into the church.
Since then, the college has also added protective statements that specifically include sexual orientation to several diversity and harassment policies.
THE COLLEGE’S past policies on sexual orientation had been left in the past until Sowers became the focus of national sports journalists.
Current GC President Rebecca Stoltzfus issued a statement about Sowers last week as the GC grad’s name and picture dropped onto sports pages and flashed onto TV screens. The college’s press release praised Sowers and her accomplishments, and also recognized the wrong of the past.
“Sadly, in 2009, our policies and the laws of Indiana allowed for hiring decisions to consider sexual orientation,” Stoltzfus wrote. “I am glad that Goshen College adopted a new non-discrimination policy in 2015, and I am thankful for the leaders before me who brought this change about, not the least of whom were our students and alumni.”
“While we cannot go back and change history, justice calls us to stand up now and say that the way Goshen College treated Katie’s offer to coach was hurtful and wrong,” Stoltzfus wrote. “I express on behalf of the institution our profound apologies to Katie Sowers and to all others who have not been welcomed here, simply because of who they are.”
Stoltzfus has also taken action on her own to advance the rights of LGBTQ+ people. In 2018, she signed a letter along with other college presidents, calling for the passage of hate crime legislation by the General Assembly. Indiana legislators, like the Goshen College leaders of the past, have failed to act, thus leaving a loophole for bias against Hoosiers based on their sexuality.
GOSHEN COLLEGE’S past hiring discrimination against people based on their sexuality was wrong in several ways, but the most impactful may be the withholding of opportunities. When someone is denied a job based on their sexuality, the denier places an economic penalty on that person. No job — no wages. No job — no chance to advance a career.
Katie Sowers has overcome that early discrimination in her life and is now establishing a career in the NFL. She has done so without the stepping stone Goshen College could have, and should have, provided. Like countless women, people of color and victims of sexual bias before her, Sowers has overcome obstacles by carving her own path to a career she sought.
Her success story is one to celebrate. Her experience should also alarm us that there are people who have faced the same sexual biases and have not been as fortunate to overcome them.
