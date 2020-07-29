In today’s world, when your political opposites call you a friend, there’s a good chance you are a fine, decent human being.
That’s how Republican Vice President Mike Pence spoke of Joe Kernan, former Democratic governor of Indiana and South Bend mayor, who died Wednesday at age 74.
“As lieutenant governor and then governor of Indiana,” Pence said, “Joe Kernan was a steady hand of leadership at a difficult time for our state. Even though our politics differed, Joe Kernan was always kind, always willing to work together for Hoosiers, and Joe Kernan was my friend.”
More praise was offered by Mitch Daniels, the Republican who thwarted Kernan’s attempt at being elected governor after moving from lieutenant governor to governor in 1993 when Frank O’Bannon died while in office.
“Joe Kernan was at different times my ally, opponent, and adviser, but always a friend to me, and as far as I could tell to everyone he met. In wartime and in peace, he embodied patriotism and the goodwill toward all we associate with the term ‘Hoosier.’ He was a true leader, and we have lost him far too soon. Those among us so ready to bear malice against those with whom they differ and either so ignorant or so ungrateful that they disdain those whose sacrifices gave them the freedom to express their views should pause and consider the life and character of Joe Kernan.”
And Gov. Eric Holcomb said of Kernan, “Through his decades of servant leadership and sacrifice, Joe Kernan modeled all the best of what it means to be a Hoosier and his legacy will continue to live on in each of us whom he inspired.”
KERNAN WAS AFFLICTED with Alzheimer’s disease for the past few years, his family revealed recently. That terrible condition chips away a lifetime of memories, moment by moment, and at the same time erases the personality of its victim. Kernan was confined to a care facility during his final days and due to the COVID-19 pandemic his wife, Maggie, could only visit him at a distance, according to an article published in Notre Dame Magazine.
Kernan’s other confinement came during service to his country. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame with a degree in government in 1968, he joined the Navy and became a flight officer stationed on the aircraft carrier Kitty Hawk. His reconnaissance aircraft was shot down over North Vietnam on May 7, 1972. He was captured and imprisoned as a prisoner of war for 11 months.
AFTER BEING REPATRIATED, Kernan served with companies in Cincinnati and South Bend as a manager or executive and then as comptroller with the city of South Bend.
Kernan served three terms as the city’s mayor and won over voters from across party lines. In 1995, he garnered 82% of all votes for mayor. His terms were not without controversies, and South Bend taxpayers spent millions on one of his projects, the opening of the College Football Hall of Fame. That museum was never successful in the city that has embraced ND’s Fighting Irish, and relocated to Atlanta.
Still, Kernan was an advocate for the city where he grew up and he led an effort to gather a team of investors to save the South Bend Silver Hawks minor league baseball franchise. The investors held the team for six years until it was sold to investor Andrew Berlin. Now, the ballpark where the Chicago Cub’s affiliate plays has become the anchor of a resurgent business district, all thanks to the foresight of Kernan and his group of investors. He also partnered with the University of Notre Dame to create the city’s Center for the Homeless.
It’s hard to sum up the accomplishments of such a public, friendly man that Joe Kernan was. But we do know that Kernan was widely embraced for his genuine concern for his fellow Hoosiers and his dedication to making his city and state better places for all to live.
Thank you for that Joe. You will remain an inspiration to all in Indiana.
