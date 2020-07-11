A homeless shelter that houses local men has been needed for a long time in Goshen. Now, there is hope that goal may be achieved soon.
Mindy Morehead of the Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network asked the City Council Tuesday to consider donating city-owned land along East Lincoln Avenue so a shelter can be constructed there. The shelter would house men, women and families in separate areas. The location of such a shelter is something the council, the network and neighbors all have to feel comfortable with and we urge an open and complete discussion of the issues before any decision is made. But the concept of the shelter is sound and would enhance our community.
THE ENHANCEMENT would come from housing homeless men, who now find themselves a place to stay willy-nilly. In the winter and spring of 2019 the need was so great for housing for the homeless that tent cities took hold in the wooded area and field along the millrace and to a lesser extent in the woods at Abshire Park. The homeless people soon wore out their welcome with neighbors and local business owners, and Mayor Jeremy Stutsman took action to evict them. The action went well as Stutsman worked with several local agencies to find the campers new homes and provide them with services.
Yet, many of those homeless people remained in Goshen.
For a number of years, The Goshen News has advocated for a local homeless shelter for men. The process now is to send such men to Elkhart’s Faith Mission. And the staff at the Mission have done their utmost to provide help, especially during the cold months of winter.
HOWEVER, WE SEE this arrangement as untenable. Men who spend their days in Goshen utilizing the resources of The Window and working jobs in the city, must plan to get on a trolley in mid- to late-afternoon to arrive at the Mission to seek a bed. And on crowded nights, that bed may be a roll-up mat. Then, the next morning, these men have to get back on the trolley to get to Goshen. We believe many Goshen homeless men don’t bother seeking help at Faith Mission due to the effort needed to do so.
We envision a more efficient approach to giving these men a hand-up. A residential shelter here should not only provide a warm, safe place to sleep, but also be a place where counseling is provided and have the facilities to accommodate visiting counselors, social workers and representatives from a variety of agencies who attempt to help these men deal with the health, mental health, economic and addictions issues they may have. It is far better to bring the services, even if they are abbreviated in scope, to the homeless men, than expect them to overcome their reluctance and suspicions to seek out the services on their own.
We are encouraged to hear that the Interfaith board members believe they have reached a point where supporters will fund this shelter in the immediate future. Now, the City Council should facilitate this effort by either providing the East Lincoln land for the shelter, or help Interfaith find an alternative site, and soon.
