The Indiana Supreme Court is giving greater access to the state’s courts by allowing five courts to give visual access to the public of court proceedings during a four-month test beginning Dec. 1. This access is long overdue in Indiana and is a step toward total visual and audio access.
THE INDIANA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION and the Hoosier State Press Association worked with the high court to create an agreement that outlines rules for the trial. The rules are based on common sense, and include a prohibition of broadcasting testimony by confidential informants, undercover police officers, issues involving Child Protective Services, testimony by victims of sexual assault, jurors and jury selection and other sensitive situations. Judges are also given the authority to deny access.
The five courts that will be in the trial are:
• Allen Superior Court — Judge Frances Gull
• Delaware Circuit Court 1 — Judge Marianne Vorhees
• Lake Superior Court, Civil 7 — Judge Bruce Parent
• Tippecanoe Circuit Court — Judge Sean Persin
• Vanderburgh Superior Court — Judge Leslie Shively
The rules allow the media visual access to most court proceedings, something that the public has shown support of and is a standard practice in many other states. For instance, the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse was broadcast from a Wisconsin courtroom and proved illuminating to viewers. Rittenhouse’s emotional testimony was captured by the video system and gave a much clearer picture than any written summation of the trial by reporters could have. The adage that a picture is worth 1,000 words was certainly true in the Rittenhouse case.
The traditional media offers more diverse coverage than ever. Newspapers use live streaming of events on their websites all the time. Adding court coverage via livestreaming to Indiana newspaper websites will allow readers to become visual consumers of news on a larger scale. In the future, if the trial effort in the five courts becomes a statewide standard in the future, our customers will be able to watch important court cases on their phones and follow them in real time.
The judicial systems in most states once shut down visual and audio access to trials by the media. Movies from the film noir era often portrayed journalists as people who ran up to court witnesses to take a picture and flashed a big bulb in their face as the crucial moments of testimony was about the occur. We doubt a judge would have ever tolerated such an interruption in the decorum of their courtroom, yet the judicial system banned pictures, filming and audio recording during trials for decades.
NOW THAT MANY OTHER states have allowed such access for years, and as the most recent trial of Rittenhouse has shown, technology allows the media to have a non-disruptive presence in courtrooms and record and livestream trials by capturing official video feeds. The public has been enriched with knowledge about our judicial system as a result.
For the most part, the bulk of criminal trials are not dramatic. The public will see that judges don’t allow badgering of witnesses by attorneys, as is so often portrayed in TV shows and films. The public will also come to realize that the judicial system works well during trials because there are countless rules and procedures in place to protect the Constitutional rights of victims and defendants.
We see nothing but positives for the public and the judicial system coming out of this four-month trial. Once the trial is successfully concluded, the Indiana Supreme Court should quickly allow visual and audio access to all Indiana courts.
