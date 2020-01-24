While Jan. 20 was a day to reflect on the work of Martin Luther King Jr., this coming Monday has also been designated as a day to honor another activist, albeit one most people are less familiar with.
And what better time to learn about Eva Mozes Kor than on Eva Education Day, which is what Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has declared Jan. 27.
The day is named in honor of Kor, a 59-year resident of Indiana who became known as an ambassador for unity and forgiveness. Before her activism began, however, she was simply known as A-7063.
The “name” was given to her while she was forced to undergo human experimentation by Nazi doctor Josef Mengele along with her twin sister Miriam. That horror occurred at the Auschwitz concentration camp in German-occupied Poland during World War II . The 10-year-old girls were among the few who survived the experiments. Monday also marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
AS PART OF THE statewide celebration of Eva Education Day, LaGrange County Public Library, 203 W. Spring St., will be showing a documentary titled “Eva: A-7063” by Ted Green, Mika Brown and WFYI Indianapolis PBS at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday.
The film was also distributed to all public libraries for patrons to borrow.
An Eva Educational Toolkit was distributed to every middle school and high school in Indiana, made possible by Bloomington attorney, Elliot Lewis, who led a group of people who sponsored the effort, according to Andy Klotz, director of marketing and promotions with WFYI Public Media.
The toolkit includes a one-hour educational version of “Eva: A-7063,” an educator’s guide and Kor’s book, “Surviving the Angel of Death,” which has been updated to include the speech she hoped to give at the 75th anniversary observation of the Auschwitz liberation. Kor, however, passed away July 4, 2019, while conducting one of her annual group tours of the Auschwitz concentration camp. She was 85. The toolkit will include a video of Eva’s speech delivered by Holocaust historian Michael Berenbaum at Eva’s funeral.
“Knowing that my mother dedicated her life to educating young people about the Holocaust and her life lessons, I know that she would be very proud and is smiling from above,” Dr. Alex Kor, Eva’s son, said in a news release from WFYI. “The fact that every middle and high school student in our state will be able to watch the documentary, read the book and learn from the educational toolkit is amazing.”
“Eva: A-7063” won seven regional television Emmys and a host of awards from film festivals and other organizations around the country.
TED GREEN, director/ producer of the documentary, said “WFYI, Mika [Brown] and I just set out to do a film. But after witnessing again and again Eva’s inspirational power, especially with young people, we decided to take this extra step with the education program.”
Now, with more than a half-million Indiana students able to learn about Eva’s message, “It’s gone beyond anything we imagined, and of course it’s a testament to the lady herself. It’s a privilege of a lifetime for me,” Green said.
“We hope schools will screen the film, and then they can have students read her speech or watch the video,” said Jessica Chapman, Eva impact manager at WFYI.
That makes Monday a great time for families to discuss the film with children who may have seen it in school and help pass along the education of Eva, or visit your local library and check out Eva’s story. Tool kits and other information can also be purchased online at www.thestoryofeva.com.
