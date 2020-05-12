Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill should resign his position now that the state’s Supreme Court has suspended his license for 30 days.
Hill, accused of groping four women at AJ’s Lounge in Indianapolis on March 14 and 15, 2018, has resisted calls for his resignation time and time again since the incident came into the public realm. But now that the court’s justices have judged his conduct of touching the women as egregious enough to take away his license for a month, it should be clear to Hill that his standing in the community of attorneys is tenuous and his credibility has evaporated. In addition, attorney generals should be men and women who can act in the best interest of the people of Indiana, and Hill’s conduct in that Indianapolis bar shows he had a problem that night in controlling his own behavior, making him ill-suited to represent Hoosiers. The court’s justices went so far as to unanimously characterize Hill’s behavior as “misdemeanor battery.”
WHILE HIS LAW LICENSE is suspended, Hill won’t be able to perform his duties as attorney general. If a governor, state legislator or county commissioner were under a similar suspension, we would also urge them to quit and make way for someone who could continue representing their constituents. Hill is no better or worse than other politicians who have gone over the line in their personal behavior and been removed from office or resigned. He should not be given any special consideration. He should go.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says as much in a motion filed Tuesday with the Indiana Supreme Court. He is asking the court to clarify if Hill is able to perform any of his duties as outlined in the state’s Constitution, and if he is not, then the governor wants the court to clarify if he can appoint someone to fill Hill’s unexpired term. The motion states Hill intends to have a deputy attorney general perform his duties while the suspension is in place, but Holcomb is correct in pointing out in the brief that the state’s Constitution does not allow a deputy attorney general to ascend to attorney general.
Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer also believes Hill should quit. “The Indiana Supreme Court unanimously confirmed that Curtis Hill committed battery against four female victims. Hoosiers would be best served by having a new attorney general. I have faith in our delegates," Hupfer said in a news release following the court’s announcement.
Without support from the Republican’s chairman, Hill faces a tough fight to be renominated at the GOP’s convention. Hill will begin serving his suspension Monday and that will end just days before the June 20 Republican convention, where delegates will select a candidate for the attorney general spot on the November ballot. Hill, if he decides to stick around and the governor is unable to pick a replacement, will be competing with John Westercamp, an Indianapolis attorney, and Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter for the nomination.
HILL, WHO IS A FORMER Elkhart County prosecutor, has been popular among social conservatives in Indiana for his pro-life, pro-gun stances. He has also lobbied against loosening the restrictions on possession of marijuana in the state.
If Hill does seek the GOP nomination, we would recommend delegates consider if they want a man who says the right things, but has assaulted women in the eyes of the Supreme Court justices, as their go-to guy. We don’t believe a candidate who pushes all the right campaign buttons to gin up support but who has acted abhorrently toward women should be given any consideration at all. Again, it’s time for Hill to leave or get the boot.
