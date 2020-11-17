Gov. Eric Holcomb has decided to roll back Indiana’s Stage 5 reopening level to attempt to slow the growth in COVID-19 infections. We think that action is appropriate, but came a month too late to make much of an impact before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Holcomb could see the daily increase in virus cases that have been occurring since late September but still dragged his feet and presented a public conversation that all would be OK. It isn’t. To his credit however, Holcomb did continue to urge Hoosiers to practice preventive measures as cases climbed.
Now, our local hospitals are overflowing with COVID-19 cases. Such an inundation was feared at the outset of the pandemic and has now become a reality. The infection rates in our six-county area have skyrocketed and school officials have decided to return to e-learning for upper grades to protect their dwindling number of healthy staff members. The other sad fact is that many county residents are unable to work due to the virus.
WE, LIKE THE STATE and local health experts, have never expected the common-sense prevention measures promoted to control the outbreak would eliminate the virus from the U.S. population. Instead, the controls have been shown to be effective in lowering the rate of infection. When the rate of infection decreased earlier this year, the burden on hospital staffs was lifted and enough health care workers and health care equipment were freed up to be able to return to conducting surgeries, exams and routine health care. Now, as the second surge has arrived, local hospitals are searching high and low for additional nurses and doctors to bolster their staffs along with rooms, beds and IV stands to accommodate the influx of COVID patients.
There is hope on the horizon. Two vaccines have been shown to be highly effective in preventing the virus in humans. But it will take time to inoculate more than 300 million Americans. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said recently that widespread inoculations may begin in April. That will be too late to control the current surge in northcentral Indiana.
What can be done now to lower the number of people being sickened by the virus? We may learn that this week as community leaders last week issued a strong statement urging the Elkhart County Health Board to take more steps to control this surge.
ON MONDAY THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT issued an update that bluntly stated the transmission of COVID-19 in Elkhart County “is out of control.”
The statement also included, “2,250 new cases in this county last week alone, and 14 more deaths just last week. We have had 31 COVID-19 deaths in Elkhart County in just the first two weeks of November. In the month of July, when we were the ‘hot spot’ in the nation, we had 27 for the entire month. Of our new cases, 65.9% are occurring in those less than 50 years old, and 79.4% occur in people less than 60 years old. Unfortunately, we are not doing a good job of protecting our elders — 78% of all Covid-19 deaths in Elkhart County are in people over 70 years of age. Younger people are getting the infection, and spreading it to our older, vulnerable population.”
The numbers reveal the county is being overwhelmed by the virus and quick action is needed to reduce the spread.
We don’t know what the political will is among health board and county commission members to use the authority they have to declare a health emergency, but if they do nothing other than offering more advice, county residents will pay a heavy price in the weeks to come.
