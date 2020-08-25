Protests have been popping up routinely in Goshen this summer and shows that Americans from all walks of life are embracing their First Amendment rights. We are all for that.
The Goshen News staff provides our readers news, information, entertainment and advertising, all protected by our Founding Fathers, who had the good sense to protect free speech in perpetuity. We use the amendment each and every day and are heartened that others in our community have found their voices and spoken up for the causes they believe in, whatever those causes are.
THE ISSUE OF free speech, despite the practice’s enshrinement in the First Amendment of the Constitution, is still hotly debated 232 years after its adoption by Congress. The recent protests we mentioned above, and the protests occurring nationwide this past spring and summer, have vexed some people and have been embraced by others. Intent of the protests is often at the heart of the conflict.
“Peaceful protests,” “riots” and “mostly peaceful protests,” are terms being used by the media to put a quick stamp on events that are often hard to define in a few words. One example of the conflicting perceptions of protests is that some people believe blocking traffic during a protest is wrong and the perpetrators should be jailed. Others in America see the tactic as useful in gaining attention for a cause.
Some of First Amendment issues have made their way through the courts system and received approval or rejection there. Here are a few examples as provided on the uscourts.gov website:
Freedom of speech includes the right:
• Not to speak (specifically, the right not to salute the flag).
West Virginia Board of Education v. Barnette, 319 U.S. 624 (1943).
• Of students to wear black armbands to school to protest a war (“Students do not shed their constitutional rights at the schoolhouse gate.”).
Tinker v. Des Moines, 393 U.S. 503 (1969).
• To use certain offensive words and phrases to convey political messages.
Cohen v. California, 403 U.S. 15 (1971).
• To contribute money (under certain circumstances) to political campaigns.
Buckley v. Valeo, 424 U.S. 1 (1976).
• To advertise commercial products and professional services (with some restrictions).
Virginia Board of Pharmacy v. Virginia Consumer Council, 425 U.S. 748 (1976); Bates v. State Bar of Arizona, 433 U.S. 350 (1977).
• To engage in symbolic speech, (e.g., burning the flag in protest).
Texas v. Johnson, 491 U.S. 397 (1989); United States v. Eichman, 496 U.S. 310 (1990).
Freedom of speech does not include the right:
• To incite actions that would harm others (e.g., “[S]hout[ing] ‘fire’ in a crowded theater.”).
Schenck v. United States, 249 U.S. 47 (1919).
• To make or distribute obscene materials.
Roth v. United States, 354 U.S. 476 (1957).
• To burn draft cards as an anti-war protest.
United States v. O’Brien, 391 U.S. 367 (1968).
• To permit students to print articles in a school newspaper over the objections of the school administration.
Hazelwood School District v. Kuhlmeier, 484 U.S. 260 (1988).
• Of students to make an obscene speech at a school-sponsored event.
Bethel School District #43 v. Fraser, 478 U.S. 675 (1986).
• Of students to advocate illegal drug use at a school-sponsored event.
Morse v. Frederick, __ U.S. __ (2007).
HERE IN GOSHEN, we have not seen any protests that would stretch the limits of the First Amendment. Instead, we have watched as groups presented their views on race relations, face masks and immigration — solid issues that are impacting all Americans.
It is unreasonable to expect residents of Goshen or Elkhart County will ever unite on social issues and government policy. But we should, as Americans living under the guaranteed liberties outlined in the Constitution, universally embrace the First Amendment and the freedom of expression it allows.
