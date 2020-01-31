Access to information, obtained quickly and reliably, is the 21st Century’s economic driver.
Who today in the business world would want to go back to the days of faxing files or, heaven forbid, using overnight delivery services to get important documents and information to a client or co-worker?
The modern information highway is traveling along phone lines, copper cable TV lines and some fiber optic cables. We believe it is the expansion of local fiber optics services that is needed to help attract technology-based businesses and their employees.
THE ELKHART COUNTY COMMISSIONERS also see fiber optics as a needed economic incentive. The commissioners have been slowly working to develop a county-owned fiber optics network that would ring the county and feed ultra-high-speed data to businesses and some homes. Right now, the commissioners call the system “dark fiber” because the fibers are not being utilized. Once a company taps the system and activates fibers, then those fibers are considered “lighted.”
Monday, the commissioners inked a preliminary rate policy for private companies that want to access and build out from the county’s fiber network. The next step is to attract companies to do so.
On Monday, the commissioners will vote on moving $1.9 million from Economic Development Income Tax funds to a newly created Fiber Fund. The appropriation will be the first county budget for funding the fiber optics network.
According to commissioner Mike Yoder, who created a YouTube video to explain the network, the goal is to eventually extend the county’s fiber network to two data hubs in South Bend and then circle it back into Elkhart County. From there, the build-out would go to Middlebury; extend east along C.R. 38 to first U.S. 33 and then to Ind. 13; travel along Ind. 19 to Nappanee; and then stretch from Nappanee east to New Paris. The city of Elkhart and the county would work together to form loops into that city.
Access to broadband systems is needed throughout much of rural Indiana. The lack of service is similar to what occurred to rural areas in the early 20th century when electricity was installed in population centers but was mostly absent in farm country. That problem was rectified by the creation of rural electrification co-ops, which brought light and power to farms and still exist today.
WHILE THERE IS NO modern equivalent to the 1936 Rural Electrification Act that provided federal loans to the electric cooperatives, there is $100 million in state funds available to boost access to broadband. The Next Level Connections grant program provides that money with the goal of creating affordable high-speed fiber optic broadband access to unserved and underserved areas of the state. The grants go to providers and require a local or state match.
We encourage the General Assembly to look at how the Elkhart County commissioners are taking the initiative to create countywide access to fiber optics. Perhaps the techniques used here can be applied elsewhere in Indiana. Until then, we support the commissioner’s approach in expanding the network as resources allow, so that in the coming years our economic development recruiters can tell potential developers Elkhart County has a world-class fiber optics network ready to go.
That fiber optics system, like rural electrification, may greatly enhance economic opportunities in Elkhart County.
