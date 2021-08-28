This week’s revelation that a group of Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School students created a video that had four members of the group stating racist remarks about Blacks, was a low point for the school, the district and community.
We have never kidded ourselves, or our readers, that racism does not exist in our local communities. But to watch these four teens brazenly state their vile views openly, and without apparent fear of repercussions, while at a lunch table in the school cafeteria, was like someone slapping the community in the face. It stung, and it got the community’s attention.
Yet, the Fairfield school board members have remained mute about this incident. No one on the board has publicly decried the making of the video. Instead, they have left it up to the superintendent to handle the mess.
Superintendent Randy Zimmerly issued a statement Monday that included the words that the video contained, “hurtful and grossly inappropriate statements.” Yes, it did.
Zimmerly also promised an investigation and then, “A broader more interactive discussion will take place in the future as we seek to heal the hurt these views expressed in the video caused and eliminate these views.”
A common tactic among local school board members is to remain quiet as much as possible. However, we elect these people to represent their communities and guide the school administrators and students. They answer to the public, not superintendents. So, we would have liked to have heard the Fairfield school board members’ outrage about this mean, nasty video. Yet, they were silent and deferred to Zimmerly.
The boys who expressed their racists views in the video will certainly face punishment for their words of hate. Yet, such action should only be the start of a conversation in the Fairfield community, and all local school buildings, about what it means to be human, and to be disparaged, reviled and even hated based on skin color, hair texture, religion, language or culture.
The conditions that minority students face in the Fairfield school district is now a great concern. These students need protected to the point of being treated equally each and every day. That protection must be assured immediately by administrators, teachers, non-teaching staff, students and the parents of students. And it is the parents who have the most power to ensure equality is an everyday occurrence for all Fairfield students. Parents must talk right away with their children about racism and its corrosive effect on both the victim and the victimizer. Talk within households should be about treating all people equally and must reject stereotyping people based on race.
Racism is a learned evil. Children pick up the words, the phrases, the jokes and the attitudes of their parents, friends, schoolmates and others as they travel along in life. If the words they hear reinforce prejudices, they in turn will use those words and adopt a prejudicial attitude. If, however, the lessons they learn from their parents, and the other people in their lives, are about accepting all races of people, loving their neighbor, and based on the Golden Rule, the child will become a much better person and also be better equipped to function in our multi-cultural community.
Thankfully, the Fairfield superintendent is promising a future effort to address and eliminate racism in the student population. We applaud that promise and hope that effort must become part of the curriculum at Fairfield beginning in kindergarten and continuing through graduation day.
