COVID-19 issues continue to dominate the lives of Hoosiers. This past week saw two local developments that we feel the need to comment on. Here is a list of our thumbs up and down for the week.
THUMBS DOWN: The Goshen City Council tweaked the wording for the city’s salary ordinance that was amended in April to provide 75% pay to city employees who are asked to stay home due to COVID-19 exposure and any exposure to contagious diseases in the future. We think the ordinance adjustment was unneeded because such situations are covered with unemployment insurance and sick leave.
Indiana provides 47% of a worker’s normal pay in unemployment checks. Those who were unemployed through Saturday also received an additional $600 weekly from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Mayor Jeremy Stutsman told the council Tuesday that one of the goals of the change is to protect the accumulated sick days of city workers. Huh? The goal of offering sick days to employees should be to make sure they are used first when someone becomes sick. Sick days should not be used as a savings account.
This policy shows the mayor and City Council are not understanding what is happening to other employees in Goshen who have been furloughed, lost their jobs due to COVID-19 rules, or have been quarantined due to exposure. Some companies have covered the wages of such employees, others have not. But all who have had job interruptions due to the virus are eligible for state unemployment benefits.
City employees should not be given deferential treatment using taxpayers’ money.
THUMBS UP: Dr. Lydia Mertz, Elkhart County’s health officer, gets a thumbs up for taking the stance that the positive testing rate for the county has to come down before schools can reopen with in-person classes.
Her threshold for allowing schools to reopen is achieving a 14-day downward trend in new COVID-19 cases. Right now, the county’s positivity rate for virus testing is 13.5%. A downward trend is obtainable if everyone wears a face covering in public places and practices safe distancing and sanitation.
Back in March, Mertz resisted the closing of schools, saying March 14, “We are not recommending schools close. We are recommending that schools stay open. There is no reason at this time to close the schools. It will not decrease the spread of the disease. It is socially devastating to students to have that done as well. I have been in contact with all of the schools about their cleaning and disinfecting processes, and they are all extremely diligent. Our students are safe in the schools, so, I urge you to feel comfortable sending your children to school.”
She said at the time the Centers for Disease Control and the Indiana State Health Department were both recommending schools remain open.
That same day, local school superintendents decided on their own to close schools.
Since March, the long process of watching the pandemic sicken thousands and contribute to the deaths of 70 county residents, has changed a lot of minds and instilled caution in leaders at all levels.
Now that school boards have adopted flexible plans for reopening schools in August, Mertz can settle into the issue of delaying in-person classes without the worry of throwing tens of thousands of students and their families into chaos.
Data from the state health department shows that young people aged 0-19 account for just 8.4% of the positive cases in the state. However, students who carry the virus and are confined in schools will spread the infection to other students and staff and the fear is that Indiana’s growing positivity rate, which was 8.9% Friday, will get another boost and tax the health-care system.
And, we should remind our readers that the goal of social distancing, wearing of masks and shutdowns, has always been to control the rate of infection so hospitals can care for those who contract the virus. The precautions have never been intended to eliminate the virus from the human population, which is an impossibility at this point in time.
To lower the rate of infection in Elkhart County the public must do as Dr. Mertz urged last week — redouble the efforts to maintain social distancing, sanitation procedures and the wearing of face coverings. Once those practices become commonplace, the infection rate should drop and in-person classes might return sooner, rather than later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.