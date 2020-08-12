When Goshen school students logged in Tuesday for their first day of school, a remote learning experience, it started a year in which in-person classes will return next week for some students while others will remain at home.
Goshen schools were supposed to begin Tuesday with in-person classes available. However, after Elkhart County Health Officer Lydia Mertz talked to county school superintendents Thursday about the possible impact of COVID-19 on in-person classes, which some superintendents took to mean don’t allow in-person classes, those classes were replaced by e-learning only for the first week in Goshen.
Mertz said she was exchanging information about the uptick in the seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate, and that was misconstrued as her recommending e-learning classes only. But Goshen schools have now restarted with remote learning this week.
MUCH DEBATE ABOUT about how to control the COVID-19 virus in schools has occurred in Elkhart County since students were sent home last March to use computers to finish the academic year. As local school districts re-start school, we still wonder if e-learning is effective for students who are not self-driven and if the arrangement is even fair for low-income families, or for those families with unemployed parents, who cannot afford high-speed internet access and must take their students somewhere with a public hot spot.
Another concern we have is the safety of students and staff. That worry is ameliorated by the fact parents are not being forced to send their children to school. They have the option to utilize e-learning. So, students who will go to school in-person will do so because their parents believe such attendance is the best situation for them. If, during the coming weeks and months, students and parents have a change of heart, they can then move to e-learning.
But how will parents and students know if the virus is spreading in their schools? No one is sure how, or if, that message will be delivered.
Indiana Health Commissioner Kristina Box told The Indianapolis Star Sunday the state health department is considering compiling data on the number of virus cases in each school. But, she said, there are legal issues to sort out and nothing is certain at this time. The initial plan is to allow local health departments and school boards to reveal such data if it suits them.
Goshen school officials assured the public Monday they do intend to routinely announce COVID-19 cases in schools. For that, we are grateful.
Statewide school infection data can reveal just how this experiment in public health is working. Never before has our nation tried to contain a serious and potential deadly virus inside schools with social distancing, temperature screenings, the wearing of masks and hygiene standards. The normal course of action has been to close schools until the threat passes. But this COVID-19 virus is not going to pass from our communities quickly.
OUR NATION’S SEVEN-MONTH slog of demoralizing experience with the virus has led us to the point where many Americans want to return to a sense of social normalcy — including Friday night football at the local high school, having after-school child care and allowing children to interact and grow socially while they attend school.
No longer do many Americans want their children to be the Isolated Generation, or Generation I.
As schools move forward into the new academic year, we expect turmoil will occur at times. Sudden announcements that learning will be remote only for a particular school, or even an entire district, may occur. And daily rumors about someone with the virus will move quickly through student bodies. Social media postings will continue to be a crazy mix of falsehoods and truth.
As the school bells ring this week and next, only one thing is certain, and that is: It’s going to be an eventful and unusual school year.
